A nearly five-year legal battle over whether the city could impose a 3% assessment on room stays in certain hotels to promote tourism ended Monday when all parties involved agreed to end the litigation.

In a one-sentence filing in Tulsa County District Court, the plaintiff in the case, TOCH LLC, which bought the former Tulsa City Hall building and developed it into an Aloft hotel; the defendant, the city of Tulsa; and an intervenor, the Hyatt Regency Downtown, jointly dismissed their claims in the lawsuit.

The joint dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the issues in the case cannot be relitigated by the parties.

The agreement marks the first time since 2018 that city leaders can proceed with confidence knowing that collection of the assessment will not be interrupted.

“Getting to this point has been a passionate process, and we are excited to move forward in alignment with everyone involved,” Renee McKenney, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a joint statement issued by the parties. “We all know Tulsa's popularity is growing in the tourism space — but being able to continue our community momentum as a team, with this TID (Tourism Improvement District) plan in full operation, is going to bring even more opportunity to our region.”

Attorney Grant Thetford, representing TOCH LLC, told the Tulsa World that his client had reached an agreement with the city that will be mutually beneficial to all involved.

“I think everyone should be excited, and this TIF is going to continue on, and it definitely will benefit the city of Tulsa,” Thetford said.

City councilors approved in late 2018 the creation of a 30-year Tourism Improvement District and accompanying 3% assessment on stays at hotels of 110 rooms or more with the expectation that collections would begin in mid-2019.

But a Tulsa County District Court judge issued a temporary injunction halting collections after just one collection cycle, and the city returned the more than $300,000 it had collected from hotels.

Collections began again in August 2021 and have proceeded without interruption since, as have the legal wranglings.

The City Council resolution creating the Tourism Improvement District states that the funds can be used only for what could reasonably be “calculated to increase occupancy and room rates for the assessed properties as a class, including convention and tourism facility expenses directly related to such marketing services.”

From the start, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, city leaders and other advocates of the Tourism Improvement District — a type of assessment district that is common across the United States — argued that the assessment would help Tulsa better compete with comparable-size cities for events of all kinds, thereby improving business for hotels and boosting the city's overall economy.

TOCH LLC, which is made up of Brickhugger LLC, and investors Lee Levinson and Bruce Taylor, saw it differently. As recently as June, Thetford argued that the city could not have a TID.

“We think it is unconstitutional, No. 1, and 2, we think 50% of the hotel owners showed up and objected to this thing,” he said.

But on Tuesday, Thetford said the parties had reached a confidential agreement that provides a benefit to his client and to the city.

“Our concerns when we first filed it (the lawsuit) were mainly transparency and openness, and our understanding is that those things will hopefully be resolved going forward,” Thetford said.

Macy Snyder-Amatucci, president of Brickhugger LLC, said the company was excited to continue supporting the tourism momentum in the city and the region.

“And this unprecedented level of collaboration is sure to provide long-term dividends for all,” Snyder-Amatucci said.

The TID funding has helped secure 18 events the city would not otherwise have been able to attract, according to a statement issued by the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

The events had an estimated $74,032,499 direct economic impact on the region, with a total economic impact estimated at $129,040,048, according to the chamber.

Frederic Dorwart, whose firm Frederic Dorwart, Lawyers, represented the Hyatt Regency, said he was grateful to the Tulsa hotel community for its efforts to bolster tourism through the TID.

“It has been an honor to support our regional success by working together with all involved to ensure the success of the TID for the benefit of all,” Dorwart said.

