The best-selling author and podcast host known for “Freakonomics,” an expert in tech and innovation, and a leader at Oklahoma-based Ditch Witch will be among speakers at an inaugural business conference.

The first Oklahoma State University Future of Work Summit will be Thursday and Friday at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

“The multi-day summit will look at the rapidly changing facets of work and showcase ways organizations can stay ahead of the curve,” organizers said.

Interactive sessions will include topics related to evolving workplace cultures, technology integration, workforce agility and more.

On Thursday, an exhibition of robotics and virtual reality created by Oklahoma City-based Human Mode will be available for attendees from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

“We were ecstatic to learn about what our friends at Human Mode have been working on under the radar for several years,” said Abbey Davis, director of the Center of the Future of Work and assistant professor of professional practice at the OSU Spears School of Business.

“From high-quality VR experiences that promote human connection to making work easier through robots, Human Mode is experimenting daily with new approaches that utilize technology to address human-centric needs.”

Davis said the summit is a must-attend for businesses and individuals.

“Participants will be able to walk away with practical strategies they can implement around emerging technologies, sustainability, social impact and culture,” she said.

“We’ll unpack and demystify terms like automation and AI and together reimagine how we do work in the future.”

Marc Tower, assistant dean of outreach and economic development for the Spears business school, said the conference will highlight innovation that is already happening in Oklahoma.

“We’ve seen groundbreaking developments and future of work headlines from all over the globe, but what excites us the most is the transformative work that is being done in our region, and in our state,” Tower said. “We’re excited to showcase some of these thought leaders at the summit.”

Keynote speakers will be Stephen Dubner on Thursday and Scott Klososky on Friday.

Dubner, bestselling co-author of “Freakonomics,” and Freakonomics Radio “will challenge everything you thought you knew about business,” a news release said.

“... while Klososky, a leading expert in technology innovation, will discuss leading through disruption and humalogy (the blending of humans and technology) in the workplace.”

On Thursday, the luncheon speaker will be Kevin Smith, general manager of Perry-based Ditch Witch. He will speak on fostering a culture of innovation.

Breakout sessions will also include topics such as sustainability, emerging technologies, culture, social impact and artificial intelligence.

About OSU’s Center for the Future of Work

The center’s mission is to empower organizations and individuals to navigate change and thrive in the future of work.

The center, part of the OSU Spears School of Business, strives to reshape the workplace of tomorrow by equipping workers and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to create a workplace that prioritizes well-being and drives economic growth.

Major sponsors of this week’s event include Tulsa-based AAON, Sand Springs-based Webco Industries, and Boeing.

Other sponsors are Devon Energy, Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Dolese, Helmerich & Payne, KOSU, Mood Party Rentals, OG&E and Tulsa Tech.

The Oklahoma City Convention Center is located at 100 Mick Cornett Drive, just south of the Paycom Center and east of Scissortail Park downtown.

For more information, go to bit.ly/futureofwork2023 or call 405-744-5208.

