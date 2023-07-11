Investors of ONEOK and Magellan Midstream Partners will vote in separate meetings on the same day on ONEOK's proposed $18.8 billion buyout of Magellan.

The virtual meetings of ONEOK's shareholders and Magellan's unitholders will be held an hour apart on the morning of Sept. 21.

The results of the Magellan vote will be disclosed after its meeting, the company said. It was not immediately clear when the results of the ONEOK vote would be available.

A simple majority of ONEOK shareholders who vote is needed to approve the buyout. But a simple majority of all Magellan unitholders is required for approval, meaning any Magellan unitholder who does not vote essentially will be considered an "against" vote.

The buyout, one of the largest private transactions in state history, has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both Tulsa-based companies.

As of February, Magellan had 203,293,822 common units outstanding that were owned by about 170,000 record and beneficial owners, the company said.

ONEOK has more than 1,700 institutional owners and shareholders that have filed forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with at least 335,691,600 shares.

Leaders of both companies are asking investors to vote for the buyout.

“Magellan’s board is unanimous in its belief that the pending transaction maximizes value for Magellan unitholders,” Aaron Milford, Magellan’s president and chief executive officer, said in statement Tuesday.

“Our number one job is maximizing value for our investors — and we believe this transaction does just that," he said.

"Magellan’s board and management team are confident the combined company will be stronger and more diversified, and the value created by this transaction for MMP unitholders is superior to the value of our standalone alternative, including on an after-tax basis.”

Milford continued, “We couldn’t be more proud of Magellan’s success delivering industry leading returns for investors, exceptional services for customers and rewarding careers for employees and believe this transaction further builds on our accomplishments. We urge all unitholders to vote ‘FOR’ the ONEOK merger in advance of the upcoming special meeting.”

Magellan, first established as Williams Energy Partners in 2001, is a publicly traded company that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil.

It owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

ONEOK’s Energy Services operation focuses primarily on marketing natural gas and related services throughout the U.S.

The combined company will own more than 25,000 miles of liquids-oriented pipelines, with significant assets and operational expertise at the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent market hubs, ONEOK said in announcing the acquisition on Mother’s Day.

Those who are investors as of July 24 will be able to vote in their respective virtual meetings, both companies said.

In order to virtually attend the ONEOK meeting, shareholders must register online at proxydocs.com/oke.

As part of the registration process, investors will need to enter the control number found on their proxy card, voting information form or notice previously received. Those holding their shares through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker, or nominee, who want to participate should request a control number from their intermediary in advance of the meeting, ONEOK said.

Magellan unitholders may attend, vote and submit questions virtually at the Magellan meeting by logging in at meetnow.global/M2FMHKF.

To log in, Magellan unitholders (or their authorized representatives) will need the control number provided on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice. Those who are not Magellan unitholders or who do not have a control number may still access the meeting as a guest but will not be able to participate.

Magellan said its unitholders who need assistance in completing a proxy card, need additional copies of proxy materials or have questions regarding the upcoming special meeting may contact Magellan’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by phone at 800-662-5200 or 203-658-9400 or by email at mmp@info.morrowsodali.com.

