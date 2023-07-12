Oklahoma is ranked in the bottom fifth of "top states for business," according to an analysis by CNBC.

The state is ranked 41st, dropping from 38th in 2022, according to the network.

CNBC said its study measured all 50 states across 10 categories of competitiveness, for a total of 2,500 possible points. The methodology assigned a weight to each category based on how frequently states cite it as a selling point.

The idea, according to the network, is ranking the states based on the criteria being used in business pitches.

The breakdown of CNBC's Oklahoma rankings: work force (36th), infrastructure (20th), economy (30th), "life, health and inclusion" (49th), cost of doing business (third), technology and innovation (38th), "business friendliness" (21st), education (48th), access to capital (25th), and cost of living (fifth).

Under the "life, health and inclusion category ... we rate the states on livability factors like per capita crime rates, environmental quality, and health care," CNBC said.

"We look at worker protections. We look at inclusiveness in state laws, including protections against discrimination of all kinds, as well as voting rights, including accessible and secure election systems. With studies showing that child care is one of the main obstacles to employees returning to the workforce, we consider the availability and affordability of qualified facilities.

"And with surveys showing a sizeable percentage of women considering reproductive rights in deciding where they are willing to live and work, we factor abortion laws into this category, as well."

Ben Lepak, executive director of the State Chamber Research Foundation in Oklahoma City, said the rankings represent a snapshot in time and not necessarily an overall picture.

"They use some metrics that we don't," he said of the CNBC analysis.

The State Chamber Research Foundation produces its own scorecard, in which the state is ranked 39th.

Lepak said the State Chamber Research Foundation takes into consideration factors such as increased incomes and other trends in order to help state policy makers.

"We obviously are never going to have a coastline," he said. "Some people think that we can't possibly compete with states like California or Texas, but we are trying to compete with those states and every other state."

CNBC's regional states rankings: Arkansas (44th), Colorado (11th), Kansas (23rd), Louisiana (49th), Missouri (32nd), New Mexico (43rd) and Texas (sixth). North Carolina repeated as the No. 1 "top state for business."

North Carolina scored 1,628 points to to rank No. 1. Oklahoma scored 1,194.

"It is the second consecutive year at the top for North Carolina — a rare feat in the CNBC study, which launched in 2007," the cable network said.

"Business and the economy in the state have been on a tear since the pandemic, and the state has scarcely looked back.

"In 2023 alone, the state has amassed a trophy case full of economic development wins, ranging from a $130 million investment by Bosch to expand its power tool manufacturing facility in Lincolnton, to a $458 million biomanufacturing facility to be built in Greensboro by cellular therapeutics company ProKidney, and even a $58 million turkey production facility in Goldsboro by poultry breeder Select Genetics."

The lowest-ranked state in the rankings was Alaska, with America’s worst-performing economy, the network said.

State GDP dropped by 2.4% last year, with oil production at its lowest level since the 1970s. Alaska is also the third-most expensive state in which to do business, after Hawaii and Massachusetts.

How states were ranked The categories and point totals: Workforce: 400 points (16%) Infrastructure: 390 points (15.6%) Economy: 360 points (14.4%) Life, Health & Inclusion: 350 points (14%) Cost of Doing Business: 290 points (11.6%) Technology & Innovation: 270 points (10.8%) Business Friendliness: 215 points (8.6%) Education: 125 points (5%) Access to Capital: 50 points (2%) Cost of Living: 50 points (2%) Source: CNBC