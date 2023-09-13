Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, with hundreds of acres of land and ready infrastructure, continues to seek a "mega project," its chief administrator said Wednesday.

Panasonic, which picked Kansas over Oklahoma for a $4 billion battery factory last year, continues to consider MidAmerica as a second site, MidAmerica chief administrator David Stewart said.

But when that decision will be made, or the chance of MidAmerica landing such a facility, remains unknown.

"We have 2,000-plus acres … and infrastructure that is ready," Stewart said during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Tulsa at the First Methodist Church downtown.

Stewart added that while MidAmerica also was unsuccessful in landing Tesla and Volkswagen plants, the fact that the companies showed high interest in the area bodes well for the future.

"Now we don't have to go tell people" about MidAmerica, he said. "People know about us."

The sprawling industrial park 45 miles east of Tulsa is home to more than 80 companies and 4,600 employees. MAIP has built a shopping center, The District, and is planning construction of hundreds of homes in the area.

In response to an audience member's question about the impact of hot-button issues such as abortion and diversity programs, Stewart said it is sometimes difficult to assess the impact of the state's political climate when it comes to companies deciding to build.

"It's difficult to answer because they don't tell you why," he said. "They don't say, 'You don't do this or you don't do that.' You just don't get the phone call.

"They've typically gone through the process of saying, 'Do we like the state as a whole?' It's not a perfect world — right?

"So do different companies have different boxes? Is it safe? Do we feel like there are conservative values? Or you may not want conservative values, you may want liberal values," he said.

"Those (factors) haven't seemed to play a role in the companies that we have talked to," Stewart said. "They're more interested in doing business and making money.

"We lost Volkswagen to Canada. I think that may have played a role in Canada's liberal views. But the bottom line is they have the minerals in Canada, and their other plant was adjacent to it, so I don't believe that came into play.

"But people would say it might. We don't really see it. We see companies coming in and they want infrastructure; they want partners; they want a state government that is going to support them when they need it.

"That's, I think, the most critical. They look at the core legislative group and say, 'Are they going to support us?'

"Now, you know Oklahoma has had its issues on that. But overall, we're there, but we haven't won our next project yet. We're anxious to get the next project."

In response to a request from Panasonic, state lawmakers earlier this year appropriated $145 million for the Oklahoma Department of Commerce to fund site improvements and facility upgrades at the industrial park.

But it’s unclear whether that funding, in addition to $698 million in state incentives being offered to Panasonic, will be enough to seal the economic development deal.

The Panasonic deal in Kansas, which would bring 4,000 jobs to DeSoto — between Lawrence and Kansas City, Missouri — has come under fire by some.

The Kansas City Star discovered that Panasonic will be eligible for billions — possibility another $6.8 billion — in federal aid through provisions in last year’s federal Inflation Reduction Act. That could bring the total taxpayer price to bring the $4 billion factory to Kansas to about $8 billion.

That equates to about $2 million per job created, the Star reported.

