Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported net income of $239 million for second quarter 2023, compared to $354 million for second quarter 2022.

The prior period included a $162 million gain on the sale of discontinued operations related to the June 2022 divestiture of its independent terminals network.

Excluding the prior period gain, the increase in second quarter 2023 net income was driven by higher profits from commodity-related activities and overall improved financial results from core fee-based transportation and terminals activities, the company said.

Diluted net income per common unit was $1.18 in second quarter 2023 compared to $1.67 in second quarter 2022, or 90 cents excluding the 77-cent favorable impact of the gain on sale of discontinued operations.

Diluted net income per unit excluding mark-to-market (MTM) commodity-related pricing adjustments, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) financial measure, was $1.23 for second quarter 2023. These results exceeded the $1.10 guidance provided by management in early May due to higher contributions from commodity-related activities as well as a higher proportion of longer-haul shipments and the related higher average tariff rates associated with these movements on refined products pipeline system.

Distributable cash flow (DCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash generated during the period that is available to pay distributions, was $312 million for second quarter 2023, compared to $228 million for second quarter 2022. Free cash flow (FCF), a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the amount of cash available for distributions, additional expansion capital opportunities, equity repurchases, debt reduction or other partnership uses, was $271 million during second quarter 2023, versus $649 million during second quarter 2022, which included $447 million of total proceeds from the sale of independent terminals network.

“Magellan delivered another solid quarter, reflecting strong execution by our teams and a supportive commodity environment,” said Aaron Milford, chief executive officer.

“We will be well positioned to deliver even greater results for investors as part of a larger, more diversified ONEOK following the completion of the pending merger.”

ONEOK is in the process of purchasing Magellan for $18.8 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the move.

A vote by investors of both companies on the pending merger is set for Sept. 21.

