Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners expressed confidence Monday that the upcoming investor vote of ONEOK's $18.8 billion buyout of Magellan will be approved.

"We think we're going to be successful on Sept. 21 getting the vote that we need, and we'll get this thing closed in the third quarter," Magellan President and CEO Aaron Milford said.

"That's our expectation, and that's what we're working for."

Milford made the comments during an interview with the Tulsa World at Magellan's offices in the BOK Tower downtown.

ONEOK announced on Mother's Day that it was purchasing Magellan for $18.8 billion, one of the largest private transactions in state history. Both companies are based in Tulsa.

The combined company would have a total value of $60 billion, will benefit investors from a tax perspective, and through its diversification provide "significant potential for enhanced customer product offerings and increased international export opportunities,” ONEOK said.

ONEOK is a leading midstream energy services provider with an approximately 40,000-mile network of natural gas liquids and natural gas pipelines.

Magellan primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil.

It owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation’s refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil.

The combined company will own more than 25,000 miles of liquids-oriented pipelines, with significant assets and operational expertise at the Gulf Coast and Midcontinent market hubs, ONEOK said.

In separate virtual meetings an hour apart on Sept. 21, investors of ONEOK and Magellan will vote on the proposed buyout, which already has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies.

A simple majority of ONEOK shareholders who vote is needed to approve the buyout. But a simple majority of all Magellan unitholders is required for approval, meaning any Magellan unitholder who does not vote essentially will be considered an “against” vote.

That means Milford — who has been with Magellan since 2004, earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Tulsa and grew up in Owasso — has a selling job to do.

In addition to local news media interviews, he will be heading to New York later this week to meet with investors and conduct additional news media interviews, he said.

Magellan also publicly launched a new website last week for investors to "Vote 'FOR' the ONEOK-Magellan Merger Today" at maximizingvalueformmpunitholders.com.

Magellan has also been contacting investors by email, phone calls, an internal website and physical letters informing them of what the buyout means and asking them to vote for it, Milford said.

"We want investors to know there is value in this transaction," he said.

"My gut feeling is we're going to be successful on Sept. 21."

As of February, Magellan had 203,293,822 common units outstanding that were owned by about 170,000 record and beneficial owners, the company said.

ONEOK has more than 1,700 institutional owners and shareholders that have filed forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with at least 335,691,600 shares.

Magellan has about 1,700 employees (roughly 800 in Tulsa); ONEOK has about 2,840 employees.

Asked how the combined company, if approved, would affect the average Magellan employee, Milford said:

"We haven't made any definitive decisions about how that is going to work out. My expectation is that most of jobs we have right here in Tulsa will remain right here in Tulsa.

"The vast majority of the jobs we have in all the other states — we're still going to have those jobs out there. So there will be an impact, but I expect it to minimal, especially when you think about transactions of this type and you were looking at it in a relative sense," he said.

"If you were just to do the statistics on 'If Magellan were to ever be combining with another company,' its headquarters, most likely, would not be in Tulsa, Oklahoma. So the fact that this combination makes sense for our unitholders and it's with another company right here in Tulsa is the cherry on top, so to speak.

"It just makes an easier transition for our employees here, and it should be a much more comfortable transition for our employees throughout the rest of the company."

The results of the Magellan vote will be disclosed after its meeting, the company said. It was not immediately clear when the results of the ONEOK vote would be available, but Milford indicated Monday that it would be very soon after the vote is final.

"We look forward to the strategic opportunities ahead of us through the combined companies, including opportunities to grow our existing legacy operations and further diversify our company through Magellan's refined products and crude operations, providing compelling long-term value for our stakeholders," Pierce H. Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO, said in a statement Monday as part of ONEOK's latest quarterly earnings report.

2Q earnings ONEOK on Monday announced second-quarter 2023 results higher than last year: • 13% increase in net income to $468 million, resulting in $1.04 per diluted share • 10% increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to $971 million (includes $31 million of third-party fractionation costs and $9 million related to the pending Magellan merger transaction) • 26% increase in Gulf Coast/Permian region NGL raw feed throughput volumes • 14% increase in Rocky Mountain region NGL raw feed throughput volumes • 17% increase in natural gas volumes processed Magellan Midstream Partners last week reported net income of $239 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $354 million for the second quarter of 2022. The prior period included a $162 million gain on the sale of discontinued operations related to the June 2022 divestiture of its independent terminals network. Magellan’s increase in second-quarter 2023 net income was driven by higher profits from commodity-related activities and overall improved financial results from core fee-based transportation and terminals activities, the company said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.