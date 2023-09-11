Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa gasoline prices have spiked 30 cents per gallon in the past week but should start to decline by the end of this week, a national analyst said.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the U.S. along with it,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote in a blog post Monday.

“In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states.

"Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon," he said.

"There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most of the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

According to AAA Oklahoma, Tulsa's average price for regular, unleaded was $3.79 on Monday, up from $3.414 a week earlier.

That's also up more than 60 cents from a year ago, when the average price was $3.184.

The average price of diesel in Tulsa actually went down slightly in the last week and was $3.99 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA Oklahoma.

According to GasBuddy demand data, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a hefty 3.9% decrease last week (Sunday through Saturday), as post-Labor Day travel appeared to drop significantly, De Haan said.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($3.23), Louisiana ($3.28), and Tennessee ($3.34).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($5.39), Washington ($5.02), and Hawaii ($4.75).

The median U.S. diesel price is $4.29 per gallon, unchanged from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average for diesel, De Haan said.

Diesel prices at the top 10% of stations in the country average $5.63 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $3.85 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average diesel prices: Louisiana ($3.96), Mississippi ($3.96), and Texas ($3.99).

The states with the highest average diesel prices: California ($6.05), Hawaii ($5.65), and Washington ($5.59).

After falling the week prior, oil prices showed some strength in the abbreviated trading week last week, De Haan said.

Saudi Arabia announced it would extend its production cut through the end of 2023, sparking the rally, while Russia also indicated that it would extend its export curbs. Previous expectations were that the Saudis would extend the cut for another month, so announcing a 3-month extension surprised the market, sparking the rally, he said.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 22 cents to $87.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 1 cent to $90.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 7 cents to $2.72 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.