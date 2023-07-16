During the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s State of Workforce and Talent 2023 event, the panel discussion focused on artificial intelligence and immersive learning.

Here are a few takeaways involving local experts, which ping-ponged around various topics on AI and immersive learning:

AI and super intelligence

Panelist Sean Alexander, former principal director for Microsoft AI, said reports came out over the July 4 holiday period that AI could reach “super intelligence” levels — comparable to that of a person — within 10 years.

He said researchers are trying to make sure humans “stay in the middle.”

“This is going to be a global challenge that involves everything from philosophers to scientists to artists — to really ensure that we strive for that,” he said.

“Personally, I’m not particularly concerned about it. The tools that we have available to us today continue to ensure that we have a human in the middle, and I think we just need to be cognizant of that.”

AI-led ‘biases’

Alexander was asked how to avoid AI-led biases in recruiting employees.

“I’d say the first thing we have to start off with is acknowledging that recruiting practices done by humans are biased,” he said.

“We need to be very intentional about recognizing that it is humans that are training the AI systems.”

“The training data that you’re providing ... you have to be sure, that you’re very intentional ... that you’ve established a culture whereby you’re treating this issue the same as you would regulatory compliance and governance within your organization,” he said.

“When that doesn’t happen, you start to run into problems.”

For example, he said, Amazon realized it had a “shadow recruiting system inside the company that was inherently biased against women.”

“And they had to scrap the entire program. When they did the analysis to determine why, they determined that they were using 10 years of historical recruiting data ... and when it saw the word ‘woman,’ it scored the individual down and they didn’t get an opportunity for interview,” he said.

“It’s important as organizations that we invest in this area. Establish a core set of ethos.”

Look at learning as well as teaching

Panelist Mike Mathews, vice president of global learning and innovation at Oral Roberts University, said AI can be a great tool in education.

“Let’s not think about teaching, let’s think about learning,” he said.

“It’s proven over time that child in the home will learn the English language with no teacher. They observe, they learn the patters and they repeat. If a child grows up in a bi-lingual home, they will learn both languages without a teacher.

“Most people love learning if it’s done in a creative way. So the real question is with all the technology available today, how we create learning environments. And the challenge I think is this ... I want to say as high as 85% of all teachers I know are perfectionists.

“And we don’t live in a perfect world. And so teachers who are perfectionists are driving themselves crazy trying to produce something that’s not producible. That’s called insanity, right?”

He said that in Texas alone, about 55,000 teachers quit every year.

“Why do you suppose they are quitting?” he asked. “Because it’s not the right world.

“So we keep on, because of funding. I think every region needs to look at the funding model. Who are we rewarding and why are we rewarding? Because it’s a broken system. And as soon as we admit that, that’s back to AI, because AI can tell us what is the best learning.”

E-gamers are making thousands

Panelist Jerrid Freeman, vice president of student affairs at Northeastern State University, spearheaded efforts to bring e-sports to NSU.

“It’s competitive gaming for the most part, so any of you who have children or people who are connected to a device, you’re probably like, ‘get off that thing,’ you know.” ‘You can’t make a living doing that.’

“Well, that’s not factual,” Freeman said.

He said e-sports “really started blowing up” about 10 years ago and has become a multi-million dollar industry.

“I did a little Google search just previously today, and the top gamer in the world right now has a net worth of about $17 million,” he said.

“I think about when our children are involved in sports. You know when they’re pretty good, you’re like, ‘Keep doing it, it might turn out good.’ But you don’t usually hear people say that about gaming.

“Some of the top-level gamers are making around $350,000 annually. Mid-level is around $100,000, and even the worst gamers make around $40,000 a year.

“I wish somebody would have told me that when I was younger,” Freeman said, eliciting laughter from the audience.

He said high schools and colleges in Oklahoma and across the country are embracing e-gaming.

“There’s scholarships tied to this, more than ever ... but it’s not NCAA regulated. So it’s a little bit more loose.

“Because of that, there is more money possibilities in the industry for students and for institutions, and it’s just figuring out how do you work in that kind of environment in developing those kind of competitions,” he said.

“You can sink a lot of money into these things, but at the same time, how do you capture this changing kind of environment.”



