Artificial intelligence is a tool that should not be feared but embraced when it comes to education and employment, speakers said Tuesday at a Tulsa Regional Chamber event.

"We live in a hyper-connected world, where everything is truly connected," said Mike Mathews, vice president of global learning and innovation at Oral Roberts University.

"Lead successfully, and don't see AI as the threat; rather, it's the humans you need to be focused on and help address that," he said.

Mathews was the keynote speaker at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of Workforce & Talent 2023.

About 400 people attended the event at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave.

"What if I could leverage technology to drive me in the right direction or nudge me in the right direction or my employees in the right direction?" he asked. "I believe we would find that we are more productive than we've ever been before."

He said AI could be used to help solve mental health problems as well as for a plethora of other applications.

"The reason mental health is such an issue today is because nobody wants to be shamed," he said. "If you fall on the ice, slip on the ice, you look around to see if anybody witnessed what happened. And then you worry about your broken bones.

"And that's the problem with mental health — by the time that you admit that you have it, it's too late. You're in maybe a year recovery."

He said ORU and the Oklahoma State Medical Center have an artificial intelligence program that can address the issue.

"We can change this, but again we're still dealing with people who say, 'Well, I'm not sure, artificial intelligence ... if it's the right thing.'

"The truth is ... we believe that right here in Oklahoma we have breakthroughs that are under the cover, but they should be out in the forefront."

"Artificial intelligence with immersive learning can help people see inside themselves."

"We're all on a treadmill in a school system, in a work system. That makes no sense," he said.

"Why not let AI show the reflection of who we've become as a society and stop worrying that it's biased, when the reality is we're biased," he said.

Mathews and two other men also spoke during a panel discussion following his keynote address.

"When we meet with organizations and they say, 'Hey, we need an AI strategy,' my response is: You don't need an AI strategy any more than you need a hammer strategy," said Sean Alexander, former principal director at Microsoft AI.

"It's a tool set. You need to be deliberate about what are the business problems that you are trying to solve and work back from that."

Jerrid Freeman, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Northeastern State University, said e-sports and gaming are a prime example of immersive learning.

"It's a different type of intelligence, in my mind, but it's also an element of the workforce that we're really trying to capture, and how do you work that in," he said.

"You're learning sequences; you're learning strategy," he said. "I mean, the game is a program, and so you're learning how to manipulate the program basically to be the best gamer.

"The fact that there are other players in there starts to change the game, and it's life.

"Oftentimes, these gamers think super fast on their feet. They know systems; they know processes. And so they have a skill set that oftentimes is needed in the workforce.

"It's a matter of how do we utilize that to its maximum potential."

