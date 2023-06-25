Leadership Tulsa has named its deputy director the new executive director.

Marcia Bruno-Todd will serve as new executive beginning July 1. She will succeed current Executive Director Wendy Thomas, who has 21 years of service with the organization.

Bruno-Todd initially joined Leadership Tulsa in January 2018 to lead the organization’s programs and vommunity impact initiatives.

She has served as Leadership Tulsa’s deputy director for the last year. During her tenure, the Leadership Tulsa program portfolio has grown from the core LT360 program to include Hispanic Leadership Institute, Thrive Tulsa, LT Represent, New Voices, and most recently, Tulsa Changemakers.

During the search process led by a committee of seven board members and supported by Talent Acquisition Group, a Tulsa-based boutique executive search firm, Leadership Tulsa received applications from nearly 100 interested parties spanning a broad range of talent and experience.

A search committee interviewed 10 semi-finalist candidates and then invited 4 finalists to participate in an in-person case study presentation.

"The enthusiasm for Marcia’s talent and leadership was incredible within the search committee," Leadership Tulsa said in a news release.