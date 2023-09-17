Leadership Tulsa will mark 50 years of developing leaders with several events next weekend.

One of the first organizations of its kind in the nation and the first community leadership program in the state, Leadership Tulsa was established in 1973 by the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and Junior League of Tulsa. The first class included 39 participants, and by 1979 the organization had received an official 501(c)(3) designation.

Leadership Tulsa has grown from graduating one class a year to offering many diverse programs focused on demographic, geographic or subject-based areas helping 200 people each year with skills to meet the organization’s mission.

Each of LT’s six leadership programs plays a role in equipping participants with the skills they need to effect the real change they want to see in their communities, the organization said.

“For 50 years, Leadership Tulsa has identified, developed, and connected diverse leaders who impact the community through service,” said Wendy Thomas, former Leadership Tulsa executive director.

She was with the organization for 21 years before being succeeded by Marcia Bruno-Todd earlier this year.

“This 50th anniversary is a testament to Tulsa’s spirit of collaboration and growth,” Bruno-Todd said.

“At Leadership Tulsa, we believe that leadership is an action, not just a title. As we reflect on our journey, we’re also looking ahead, committed to creating a community where every voice is heard, every perspective valued, and every Tulsan feels empowered to make a difference in our community.”

Thomas added: “Our programs are designed to build leadership skills and create deeper connections to the Tulsa community. Our network of nearly 3,000 alumni can be found in all sectors of the Tulsa community and serving on nonprofit boards large and small.”

Committee Chair Andrea Pemberton said the anniversary weekend is an opportunity to celebrate an organization that has had an incredible and lasting impact on the community.

“In planning these events, we wanted to hold true to what LT is while highlighting the core aspects of the program that have enriched the lives of so many: connection, service and idealism,” Pemberton said.

The organization has launched a 50th anniversary website with details about the events, a timeline honoring its first 50 years, and other information at leadershiptulsa50.org.

