A crazy idea almost five years ago led to about 2,000 people moving to Tulsa, bringing with them $300 million in total income so far.

I like to say Tulsa Remote created a reverse “Grapes of Wrath,” helping Oklahoma eclipse 4 million in population for the first time in history.

The most likely new Oklahoman is now a former Californian.

Helping lead the effort at Tulsa Remote is Justin Harlan, the program’s managing director since 2021, for our interview series Leaders Next Door, which spotlights those transforming Tulsa.

So why Tulsa? With your resume you could go anywhere.

I’ve had a front row seat over the last 20 years watching Tulsa grow up. When it came down to where to go to school, I picked the University of Tulsa and I’d say what I loved most about going to school there is also what I love about Tulsa: A lot of the big school benefits, you know, sports and fraternities and sororities and things to do, but you also can plug in really easily. Your voice can be heard.

You can make an impact. You get the big city benefits like seven James Beard nominations this year, the Gathering Place, which is just out of this world, without the cost of living in a huge city. When I think about my career, I’ve had an opportunity to really make a difference. I feel like we’re on the precipice of something really exciting to where the right people are in the right seats.

And obviously the funding of the philanthropic community is incredible. So I just feel like there’s something big happening here and I would not want to leave it.

You grew up in Kansas City. Who were you in high school?

I was an athlete. I was also a musician. And I also loved to serve through the church. There’s this greater purpose and we’ve only got limited days and how do you leave a legacy? What brought me to Tulsa from Kansas City was a music scholarship.

What instrument?

I was a singer and I kind of initially had an interest to be in the business side of the arts, which is actually funny. Wendy Thomas, who you interviewed for this series, was one of my professors in the arts management degree at TU. I pretty quickly learned that I wasn’t going to make a career out of singing. So I decided to go the business route. I spent the summer before my senior year of college on the island of Jamaica, leading a missions organization with a number of other college kids. And I think that’s really where for me, it was like, OK, there are ways that you can apply some of this business degree that I was getting into bigger world problems. That’s when I found Teach for America. They ended up opening a Teach for America region here. So that’s where I kind of started that career path and worked in education for a while.

How is Tulsa Remote changing Tulsa?

So to me, there’s a couple different ways. So obviously, the economic value is something that you can argue and we bring in $300 million over the course of the of the program in new income. We know that that’s being spent locally. About $3 million has been contributed to the sales tax. We’re a sales tax driven city. We’ve retained 90% of people beyond their first year. And 75% are still here that since that first day.

What should a homegrown Tulsan understand about Tulsa Remote?

I hope that local Tulsans realize the impact that they have on the experience of a Tulsa Remote member. I think it’s important to remember that we all were new Tulsans at some point in our lives. You may not agree with the politics of a state somebody’s coming from or it’s the timing of when somebody might be moving here in the midst of a housing crisis or something like that. Let’s help them feel welcome and help them get plugged in. They want to contribute in meaningful ways.

What are some hacks and habits that have helped you?

I’m really good at organizing my life. I’m incredibly efficient with my time I can get a lot done in a little bit of time. Also I have never been afraid to ask people for something. I think that if you don’t ask somebody, you’re not giving them the opportunity to contribute.

I live in time on my calendar. So you know, scheduling out blocks of time to work on something. The biggest thing is just trying to give myself a moment every day where you’re telling somebody that you appreciate them and sharing that love. I think that builds a culture of trust and to me, especially in this world of remote work, trust is the critical foundation to just about everything we’re doing.

What’s your morning routine?

My wife, Megan, and I own some gyms, too. We’ve had Pure Barre Tulsa at 91st and Yale for about 10 years. And we opened Row House South Tulsa at 61st in Yale three weeks before the pandemic shutdown, which I would not recommend. My morning routine is I typically wake up at 4:30 and get a workout in and get home before my kids get up. I have coffee and spend a little bit of time with them before they’re out the door.

What’s owning your own business taught you so far?

It’s challenging, especially with costs rising. The biggest surprise is I think people sign up to be an entrepreneur because you love it and you think you’re going to make money real quick and change your life. But it’s just a constant grind. My wife’s full-time job is running the two studios. She just celebrated 10 years at Pure Barre last month. Just incredibly proud of her.

How do you keep yourself from burning out?

I really protect my Fridays. So I really pretty much cram everything into Monday to Thursday. Typically my week includes a couple of evening events. And then Friday is that day of thinking. It’s catching up on the week. It’s catching up on projects that I know I’ll need to have organized for the next week. Getting my inbox to a place that doesn’t stress me out. Sometimes it’s just taking some time just to not work.

What are some things that you hope Tulsa stays away from? I hear a lot that we don’t want to be Austin.

We have to develop our local folks. We’ve got to prioritize our workforce. We’ve got to improve the education that our kids are getting within the city. There’s a number of things that have to happen at a local level for this flywheel to really work and just bringing people here is not sustainable if we’re also not at the same time investing in the folks who are already here. One of the biggest things we see in applications is they want to come and be a part of something that’s inspiring and hopeful and energetic, like bringing back what once was Black Wall Street.

I think another thing is we have to increase voter engagement. Not a lot of people vote in Tulsa. Some of the most successful cities are full of active voters.

We have this list of 20 things and we ask them to check the boxes of the things that they did during their year in Tulsa. And then we can attribute that to whether they stay beyond the year. No. 1 correlation is registering to vote. If they register to vote in Tulsa, 98% of those people stay in Tulsa.

What is some bad advice that you received?

I push back against the notion that, in order to be successful, you’ve got to just like burn yourself out and keep pushing and that no mountain is too high and you can do it. You have to prioritize your health and wellness and your family. Talking to your mom every now and then if that’s something you can do. Eating a good piece of food or having a good beer. These things contribute to your general happiness. Weave some of that life stuff into your work.

What’s some of the best advice you’ve been given?

It was with my dad. I’ll never forget that moment. We are sitting in the driveway and the Blink 182 song came on that said work sucks. He told me that that doesn’t have to be true. Like he turned the radio down. He was like, that’s garbage.

What did your mom teach you?

My mom has always been huge on service. I remember in high school, when you wanted to sleep till noon, kicking us at 6 a.m. and saying we’re going to build a Habitat house or volunteer reading or whatever else. I think it’d be silly not to think that that played a role into shaping the way that I’ve learned over time.



