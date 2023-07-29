Neal Franklin Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Neal Franklin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new medical center with a community-based approach to health care is now open in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood area.

Juno Medical, which began in New York, is a health care provider expanding across the country. Tulsa is the fourth location for Juno Medical, which will serve as the care management center for all Juno Medical locations across the country.

“We have a goal to create 50 additional jobs by the end of 2024 right here in Tulsa,” Juno Founder and CEO Dr. Akili Hinson said Tuesday at a ribbon cutting.

Who's who at 21 North Greenwood Juno Medical opened July 25 on the ground floor. Juno Care Management Center, also planned for the ground floor, will bring about 50 jobs by the end of 2024. Pray Walker celebrated the law firm's move to the fourth floor of the Greenwood District building on May 25. Fulton Street Books & Coffee, the city's only Black-owned bookstore, plans to move into 21 North Greenwood in October. The new location will feature a patio and expanded room for author events.

The medical center is housed on the ground floor of the 21 North Greenwood building and occupies 3,800 square feet. The building, located near ONEOK Field, already houses a law office, Pray Walker, and will soon include Fulton Street Books & Coffee.

Juno Medical offers pediatric, women’s health, labs and imaging, virtual visits, same-day and primary care. Michael Basch, the founder and CEO of Atento Capital, is a key investor of the center. Several other investors have been involved with funding Juno Medical, including tennis star Serena Williams.

“It is like health care meets Apple in terms of the experience that they offer,” Basch said.

Speaking at the ribbon cutting for Juno Medical, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said the life expectancy is a measure of the health of a community.

“Juno is intentionally choosing locations where they can increase health equity and decrease barriers to care,” she said.

Hall-Harper said she is excited that a Black-owned medical provider chose to open a location in the Greenwood area. The clinic is located next to the railroad tracks that run through the historic district.

“Like so many other cities in the United States, where you live in Tulsa can determine how long you live,” Hall-Harper said. “Babies born two miles apart might have life spans that differ by 10 years or more.”

A 2015 report from the Tulsa Health Department showed a ZIP code in north Tulsa had a life expectancy of 69.7 years while another ZIP code a few miles away had a life expectancy of 80.4 years.

Access to quality health care is an important part of health, Hall-Harper said.

The life expectancy in Tulsa is 76.5 years, but in north Tulsa it is 70.7 years, according to the Human Rights Watch.

Dr. Jabraan Pasha, the Tulsa medical director and Juno vice president of health equity, said there is a misconception that a health care facility in a Black community like Greenwood is only for free care or Medicaid.

“We can take care of people who don’t have insurance; we can take care of people who are on Soonercare; we can take care of people who have Blue Cross Blue Shield or other insurances, as well,” Pasha said. “That’s who Juno is — truly health care for anyone.”

He said the Tulsa clinic will deliver care with cultural humility and consider the impact of social factors on health.

“In support of our clinical health equity approach we also believe in deep, meaningful partnerships to support members and local organizations doing the vital work here already,” Pasha said.

