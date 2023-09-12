Downtown meeting

What: The Downtown Tulsa Partnership will host David Downey, president and CEO of the International Downtown Association, at DTP’s first annual meeting.

Downey will discuss the evolution of city building and the future of downtowns and downtown management organizations such as DTP.

When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday; registration/check-in starts at 8 a.m. Light breakfast and coffee will be provided by Chimera Cafe.

Where: The University of Tulsa’s Oklahoma Center for the Humanities, 101 E. Archer St.

Registration: DowntownTulsa.com/AnnualMeeting