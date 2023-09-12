The president of an international downtown organization will speak Wednesday about Tulsa and downtown management groups such as the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.
David Downey, president and CEO of the International Downtown Association, will speak Wednesday morning at DTP's first annual meeting.
Wednesday's meeting is for business leaders and downtown residents and employees "for a look back on Downtown Tulsa Partnership's important work over the past year and its future initiatives to strengthen downtown as Tulsa's center of commerce, culture, and community," the organization said.
"This is always a joy for myself … to see the unique, diverse cities in North America," Downey told the Tulsa World on Tuesday, adding that he visits 12 to 15 cities every year.
People are also reading…
Downey has been with the International Downtown Association for 12 of the organization's 69 years in existence.
He said that while "no one size fits all" when it comes to downtown development and improvement, one of the issues he will address is how organizations can address work trends following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Coming out of the pandemic, everyone is facing options of how to return and what that might look like," he said.
In addition, while downtown Tulsa may have specific needs — such as a 650-room convention center hotel — other issues, such as downtown housing and transportation, remain very important.
"The street populations, the unhoused … are returning as a high priority for all downtowns," he said. "We have a housing shortage in the country."
Downey also said downtowns that were diverse in office, residential, entertainment and dining options fared better during the pandemic.
"Those places that were most successful during the pandemic were those that were of mixed use and highly diverse," he said.
Since 2016, there has been nearly $1 billion in investment in downtown Tulsa, with another $600 million more in the pipeline.
In 2022, the last year for which figures are available, 1.93 million people visited downtown Tulsa, according to the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.
Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of DTP, said that while downtown is only about 1% of the geographic area of the city, it generates nearly 20% of Tulsa’s sales tax revenue.
According to DTP's 2022 Annual Report, figures for the area include:
• Employees: 34,000
• Businesses: 1,999
• Restaurants and bars: 110 plus
• Residential units: 2,773
In addition to a convention center hotel, housing and additional mixed-use development for downtown Tulsa, transportation both within downtown and to nearby areas is important, Kurtz said.
"We weed to understate mobility options not just within downtown but to other areas nearby," he said. "The concept of mobility is incredibly important."
He said DTP plans to have an annual meeting about this time every year.
Wednesday's meeting, he said, is "really all about our organization and positioning our organization, … about what we can accomplish for downtown."