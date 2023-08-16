HF Sinclair will acquire all outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy Partners it does not already own in a cash-and-stock deal, the Dallas-based companies said Wednesday.

Holly Energy shareholders will receive 0.315 shares of HF Sinclair and $4 for every share held, which values the deal at $1.44 billion as calculated by Reuters.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic transaction which we believe simplifies our corporate structure, reduces costs and further supports the integration and optimization of our portfolio," said HF Sinclair’s Chief Executive Officer and President Tim Go.

"We expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings per share and available free cash flow within the first 12 months, further supporting our capital allocation strategy of returning excess cash to shareholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, and is subject to approval of HF Sinclair stockholders and HEP unitholders.

HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries in several locations, including major facilities in west Tulsa, Kansas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah, and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states.

A news release on the transaction makes no mention of any changes to facilities in Tulsa or elsewhere.

HF Sinclair also supplies fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country.

Holly Energy Partners provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry.

Separately, HF Sinclair's board of directors has authorized $1 billion in share buybacks.

“We are pleased to announce the new $1 billion share repurchase program, which we believe demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return excess free cash flow to shareholders,” Go said.

The U.S. refining and midstream industries have consolidated in recent years, a process which accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic drastically reduced demand for transportation fuels, Reuters reported.

The Sinclair/Holly announcement follows the planned $18.8 billion buyout of Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners by ONEOK, another Tulsa-based energy giant.

That transaction also is expected to be approved in the fourth quarter of this year, pending investor approval on Sept. 21.

