Fulton Street Books & Coffee, the city’s only Black-owned bookstore, is moving to Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District this fall, with hopes to carry Black Wall Street’s legacy by promoting literacy.

Announced at its third anniversary event this month, Fulton Street is moving to 21 N. Greenwood Ave., next door to Greenwood Rising, and plans to open its new doors in October, owner and founder Onikah Asamoa-Caesar told the Tulsa World.

She said she is excited to move her business to Greenwood and that she’s especially excited to promote literacy in the area by highlighting books by or about people of color.

“I'm excited to join an ecosystem that has been rebuilding and creating a new narrative and carrying on the legacy of Black Wall Street,” she said.

Asamoa-Caesar founded Fulton Street Books & Coffee shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Her store on West Latimer Street grew increasingly popular, especially after she began offering subscriptions that deliver books directly to people’s doors.

Fulton Street's original location is temporarily closed, but in March the business opened a kiosk in Tulsa International Airport that remains open.

As for the store's name, because of a family connection, “Fulton Street became a symbol of home for me. I want to share that feeling with everyone who walks in our doors,” Asamoa-Caesar told the Tulsa World in 2019.

Her store emphasizes the lived experiences of people of color through the books she offers, she said, but, more importantly, she hopes to promote literacy. She said she wants her store to be a place to promote conversations and tell stories.

Literacy is extremely important to her, she said, especially as book banning efforts increase around the country and in Oklahoma.

“In the time we are in now, where so many books are being banned or challenged and the majority of those books are being written by Black, brown or queer folks, it's especially important to have a space that not only includes those voices but centers those voices,” Asamoa-Caesar said.

She said Fulton Street Books & Coffee hopes to ensure that the voices of people of color are not lost in the world of literacy.

Asamoa-Caesar was born in New Jersey and grew up in Southern California. She finished high school in a “de facto” segregated rural town in Mississippi. She said books and literacy allowed her to understand and articulate her lived experience as a Black child and that she hopes to help others do the same.

“Where is the place where I am most situated to make an impact for my community?” Asamoa-Caesar asked. “I believe in literacy as a tool for liberation. I believe that by understanding where we have been, you can help create solutions and a more equitable path of where we want to be.”

Fulton Street Books & Coffee’s new location will feature a patio and expanded room for author events and will offer beer and wine along with its usual coffee options.

Asamoa-Caesar said she has a lot of events and ideas planned for Fulton Street’s new location. She said the location puts her business in a great position to attract more customers, share Greenwood’s story and promote literacy to Tulsa’s Black community.

“It feels like such an honor,” she said. “There's another part of it where it can feel like a huge responsibility to be part of a legacy that is known worldwide, that has been written about and spoken about, portrayed in TV and cinema.

“I don't want to underestimate the weight on the shoulders of folks who are in that area to ensure that we're honoring the history with integrity and operating in a way that honors the collaborative, cooperative economics of the past and the community we want to build.”

