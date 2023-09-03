Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Artificial intelligence is just the latest technology in a long list of innovations that have evoked fear in people, a best-selling author and radio host said.

“If you read history, it’s so interesting to me the technology that we were scared of in the past,” said Stephen Dubner, bestselling author of several “Freakonomics” books and host of Freakonomics Radio.

Those past technologies include buttons and switches that everyone takes for granted today.

“A lot of people were really, really frightened of buttons, pressing a button, because it felt a little bit sacrilegious and also it felt like, ‘I’m not striking the match to light the wick of the lamp. I’m now pressing this thing that’s divorced from the light unit. That can’t be good. That can’t be right.’

“And history is full of technologies that now are like, ‘Are you kidding? It was a button.’”

Dubner was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Future of Work Summit hosted by Oklahoma State University late last week in downtown Oklahoma City.

“We’ve all been living with artificial intelligence for a lot of years now. We don’t even realize it,” he said.

“If you buy a book on Amazon and Amazon tells you the next book you might want to buy is ‘this,’ that’s a form of artificial intelligence.”

He said AI is basically divided into two camps: Those who are the “techno-optimists, who think that AI will solve every problem” and the “techno-pessimists, which I think are much more in the majority because they consume media, which says that finally these are the machines that are going to wipe us out. We’ve had this fear in the past — that other machines are going to wipe us out.

“When I hear people say, ‘AI is definitely the end of human kind,’ I think that’s a really naive reading of history. It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it’s hard for me to believe it will,” Dubner said.

He said most people have the perception that “AI is like a robot who is smarter than us. On one very, very narrow dimension it is that. But I think what it is more broadly is a set of tools that we will use in a variety of productive — and maybe counter-productive — but I think mostly productive ways.”

He said a great use of AI, for example, is in archeology.

He said there is a case in which ancient parchments with different languages were being studied, “and it would have taken like 100 scholars a thousand years to decipher all them.”

“AI can do that in about 15 minutes,” he said.

“And what that does then is it allows the scholars to whom that writing has meaning to make meaning of that language. That to me is what we want to think of.”

Dubner also spoke about trends in the workplace during and after the COVID-19 pandemic and the relationship between employers and employees.

While factors such as pay, culture and work flexibility are important, he said, the true answer as to why employees stay in their jobs longer and are more productive is “whether or not their immediate boss is a jerk.”

He also said it was important for both managers and employees to take time to think about problems and solutions.

And that doesn’t mean meetings, he said.

“Meetings look good on paper,” he said, but “if you want to just increase your firm’s productivity by 10%, just cancel all the meetings.”

A culture of innovation

Another featured speaker at last week’s conference was Kevin Smith, general manager of Perry-based Ditch Witch, who spoke on creating a culture of innovation.

“It starts with culture,” he said. “You have to have the willingness to spread your wings.”

Smith said he was privileged to be with Ditch Witch, an “iconic brand” founded in 1902 that now has 200 locations in 37 countries.

The company, he said, has made it possible for much of the electrical, plumbing, oil and gas, and landscaping that people have in their homes and vehicles.

“Seventy-five percent of culture is leadership,” he said. “And it’s not defined by what you say; it’s defined by what you allow.”

He continued: “It’s more important how you do things than what you do.”

Smith also said customer service is extremely important.

“The one thing that’s never changed is the focus on the customer,” he said.

Smith also said that while team collaboration, collective goals and organizational values help lead to success, “it’s important to have fun.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.