With nearly $1 billion in investment since 2016 and another $600 million in the pipeline, downtown Tulsa continues to be an economic and cultural engine for the region.

"Overall, we have a lot to celebrate in terms of development over the last five years and even the last decade, ... but we have to continue to be laser focused," said Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership.

"There's never going to be a time when downtown is done."

Despite a plethora of new office, residential and retail building and remodeling, downtown has also undergone monumental changes with the onset and aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even more recently with the severe storms that crippled much of the metro area, he said.

While many restaurants and other businesses were forced to close after downtown employees began working at home in droves, downtown, he said, has fared relatively well.

"We certainly fared at the top of businesses that remained open during the pandemic," compared to other areas of the country, he said.

"A lot of people thought it was going to be a lot worse than it was."

He said that since 2022, at least 40 new businesses — many of them food and beverage establishments — have opened downtown.

'Tulsa's backyard'

In 2022, the last year for which figures are available, 1.93 million people visited downtown Tulsa, according to the Downtown Partnership.

Kurtz said that while downtown is only about 1% of the geographic area of the city, it generates nearly 20% of Tulsa's sale tax revenue.

"This is Tulsa's backyard in many ways," he said. "It's a place where people come to be with each other and have different experiences together."

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership was established in 2021 by property and business representatives, as well as civic leaders, to advocate for and champion the continued improvement of the area.

It involves public and private partners, including city and county representatives, and those from major corporations and nonprofits.

New and recent projects

Since 2020, more than two dozen projects have been planned or completed downtown, including hundreds of residential units, thousands of square feet in mixed-use development and medical facilities.

Among the notable are:

• Santa Fe Square on Greenwood Avenue between First and Second streets is a $120 million, 12-story, mixed-use development and parking garage.

• 222 North Detroit building (formerly WPX Energy headquarters) is a $100 million, 11-story, roughly 260,000-square-foot structure with 15,000 square feet of commercial space, nearly 700 parking spaces and round-the-clock security.

• Davenport Lofts is a 10-story, roughly $30 million structure at 405 N. Main St.

• OK Museum of Popular Culture: The exterior of the building at 422 N. Main St. was finished more than a year ago, but officials are still searching for the roughly $36 million to complete the interior, including the installation of exhibits.

• The View apartments is a six-story multifamily development by American Residential Group opened in March 2022 at 420 E. Archer St. It features two swimming pools, including one on the rooftop, an attached parking structure and bird’s-eye views of the Tulsa skyline and minor league baseball stadium.

• Western Supply is a $114 million housing development on the northwest corner of the Tulsa Arts District. Named after the former tenant at 424 N. Boulder, Western Supply will be a 320-unit, multi-family project.

Kurtz said that in addition to those and other projects, the city has also played a role in downtown's renaissance.

"They've done a lot of work reconfiguring some streets to be two-way instead of one-way, and I think they are planning on doing additional improvements in that regard," he said.

Big medical facilities coming

About $600 million in development is planned in the next three to four years, with two major medical facilities anchoring:

• A $171.2 million new Veterans Affairs hospital. The 58-bed hospital will occupy the former Kerr-Edmondson state office complex on the west side of downtown. The hospital will be affiliated with the neighboring Oklahoma State University Medical Center and part of a larger, $450 million project that will include a 100-bed inpatient mental health facility and OSU Pharmaceutical Research Lab and Clinical Center. Officials have said the medical complex will be the largest construction project in downtown Tulsa since the Williams Center in the 1970s.

• A $70 million, 140,000-square-foot Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center. The partnership between Oklahoma State University and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will offer 106 beds and replace the current 56-bed Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health. The facility also will be part of a new academic medical district on downtown’s west side, where it will be built next to the new Veterans Affairs hospital and OSU Medical Center.

The developments are planned for what Downtown Partnership calls the "Arena/Medical" district on the southwest side of downtown.

Others districts include:

• Tulsa Arts District (northwest)

• Deco District (central)

• Historic Greenwood District (northeast)

• Blue Dome District (east of central downtown)

• East Village (east of Blue Dome District)

• Gunboat Park (southeast)

• Cathedral District (south)

Looking ahead and future needs

Kurtz's wish list for downtown includes additional residential development and hotels.

“We have just over 2,200 rooms in our downtown, which is small compared to other destinations of our size. When we’re going after pieces of business, they want to know how many rooms are in the downtown proper," Ashleigh Bachert of Tulsa Regional Tourism said last year.

“Any time we can add to that number, it makes a big difference. On the con side, unfortunately, small properties don’t always have the ability to book large groups, and that’s typically what we see," she said.

"We've seen across the country what a convention center type hotel can do," Kurtz said. "It would help us to compete with other regional destinations such as Oklahoma City."

But aside from new buildings or renovations, Kurtz also said the nature of working downtown continues to change.

Before the pandemic, more than 27,700 people worked in person downtown.

That number plummeted to 14,200 but has since risen to about 16,900 as of 2022.

"I think Mondays and Fridays have gotten lighter" when it comes to people opting to work at home rather than in offices downtown, Kurtz said.

"But we're seeing quite a few people on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays," he said.

In addition, at least for the short term, Kurtz said, the recent severe storms that crippled much of the city with hundreds of thousands of customers losing power caused a spike in people returning to work downtown.

Much of downtown still had power while many other areas of the city did not.

Asked if the short-term shift could potentially extend to a longer trend, Kurtz said:

"That question still lingers, not only for Tulsa, but nationally — the question of what office culture is going to look like."

Downtown by the numbers Square miles: 1.4 Population: 4,984 Annual visitors: 1.93 million Hotel rooms: 2,320 Employees: 34,000 Businesses: 1,999 Restaurants and bars: 110+ Residential units: 2,773 Investment since 2008: $1.6 billion Source: Downtown Tulsa Partnership 2022 State of Downtown Tulsa

