A plan to build a 13-story residential tower and grocery store near the Tulsa Performing Arts Center downtown was effectively nixed Monday by the PAC Board of Trustees.

The board voted unanimously to let the contract with Indianapolis-based developer Flaherty & Collins Properties expire following a closed-door session to discuss the matter.

"To continue to enter into these extensions is not in our best interests," said Mark Frie, chief executive officer of the PAC.

"It's been several, several years with really no timeline given to us on how long it's going to take. To me it's just better if we just take a breath," he said after the meeting.

The PAC Trust and Flaherty & Collins have for years been working to develop the PAC-owned parking lot directly across Cincinnati Avenue from the Performing Arts Center between Second and Third streets.

The latest iteration of the proposed development called for a 20,000-square-foot supermarket, a 13-story residential tower, 478 parking spaces, 10,000 square feet of first-floor commercial and retail space, and an Origin Hotel — a boutique property with about 120 rooms.

Last week, the developer failed to meet a Friday deadline to close on the purchase of the property.

The PAC Trust in December agreed to give Flaherty & Collins until the end of June to close on the property, a deadline that was later extended to mid-September.

When the extension was granted, Ryan Cronk, vice president of development for Flaherty & Collins, told trustees the company would use the time to finalize construction documents, get city permits for the project and secure tax credits.

That way, Cronk told trustees, he would be ready to begin construction at the time he closed on the property.

He also announced that Flaherty & Collins had signed a lease with Oasis Fresh Market to operate a 20,000-square-foot supermarket as part of the $108 million development.

The city’s first Oasis Fresh Market opened in May 2021 at 1725 N. Peoria Ave., ending a yearslong effort by north Tulsa residents to get a grocery store that sells fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.

The grocery store and its owner, A.J. Johnson, have come under scrutiny in recent months.

Plans to expand the Oasis Fresh Market model stalled earlier this year after the state Legislature passed on a request for $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The company’s plan to use the funds to build four more stores ran aground amid concerns regarding the leadership structure of a companion nonprofit.

Calls to Johnson and Cronk were not immediately returned Monday evening.

Frie said perceived issues with Johnson "was no factor to the performing arts center at all."

"In our mind what we had right in front of us today was that the contract elapsed and they did not close. We were ready, willing and able."

Frie said he was not given an explanation why the developer did not make Friday's deadline.

He said "nothing is going to happen overnight" with development of the area now.

PAC trustees are planning an upcoming retreat to discuss that and other issues, Frie said.

"Certainly, that will be top of mind," he said. "I can't put a timeline and when we would be ready to move forward. It's an opportunity to take a breath and evaluate."

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright said after the meeting that she was hopeful the board's action wasn't the end to the concept of having a downtown grocery store, but that other factors are also important.

"This is not the necessarily type of thing where if you build it they will come," she said. "We have other developments downtown now ... other opportunities.

"Those who live downtown are going to have to decide what their best options are."

Brian Kurtz, president and CEO of the Downtown Tulsa Partnership, asked for comment on Monday's vote, said:

"Downtown continues to experience historic levels of investment fueled by demand and private-public partnerships.

"Our community has the opportunity to more than double downtown’s population over the next decade, and we are ready to work with partners to bring quality projects to downtown that elevate our neighborhood for all who live, visit, and work here."

Kian Kamas, executive director of Partner Tulsa, said her agency will continue to support development of the site through an existing tax increment finance district.

"We look forward to working alongside the PAC’s leadership and Trust to ensure this valuable asset is developed into a project that will benefit Tulsans and the downtown community for years to come," Kamas said.

