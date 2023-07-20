Two days after unveiling plans to open an outdoor amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Notes Live announced Thursday that it plans to build a similar venue in the Tulsa area.

“We are coming to the Tulsa market, and our plan is to build what we believe is one of the most luxurious amphitheaters in history in the Tulsa market,” said Notes Live founder and Chairman J.W. Roth. “We love the Tulsa market.”

Roth said the Colorado Springs-based company has identified three potential sites in the Tulsa area, including one in Tulsa, but has not yet purchased a property.

“We are excited about the market and we expect an announcement in the next four weeks or so,” Roth said.

Roth said his marketing team had “jumped the gun” early Thursday afternoon when it posted an announcement quoting him as saying Notes Live had purchased “the most beautiful piece of property in Tulsa for our Sunset Amphitheater and entertainment campus.”

The accompanying photos indicated that it would be on or near the property on the west bank of the Arkansas River occupied by the Mid-Continent Concrete plant.

Mid-Continent has spent the last several years preparing the 26.7-acre parcel for redevelopment.

Roth’s quote was later removed from Notes Live’s website.

“There are three pieces (of land) we have offers on, but we do not have a deal in the Tulsa market,” Roth said.

When the Tulsa venue is built — likely in time for the 2025 concert touring season — it will be part of the company’s luxury collection, Roth said.

“Depending on the site we pick, we plan to build a minimum of 8,000 seats and potentially up to 12,000 seats,” he said.

The venue would include 120 fire pit suites and 10 mega corporate suites, Roth said.

“At the end of the day, we are coming to Tulsa,” he said. “But it was really premature on our marketing team to identify a piece of ground that we have not finalized.”

The Mid-Continent Concrete plant is just south of River West Festival Park. Tulsa County property records gave no indication Thursday that the site had been sold.

River Parks Authority officials have previously expressed interest in purchasing the property but never had the funding to do so.

Joe Westervelt of Mapleview Associates has been Mid-Continent Concrete of Oklahoma’s consultant on the project. He was unavailable for comment Thursday.

The Oklahoman reported Monday that Notes Live had signed a binding purchase agreement with a developer and had plans to build a 12,000-seat amphitheater in west Oklahoma City.

Plans for the $70 million Sunset Amphitheater in Oklahoma City include 120 luxury firepit suites, a landscaped grass berm and traditional reserved seating. Roth told The Oklahoman that he hopes to start construction on the Oklahoma City project in early 2024 with an opening in time for the summer 2025 tour season.

