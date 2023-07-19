VINITA — A $2 billion theme park and resort similar to Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom is planned for Vinita, officials announced Wednesday.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be "a can’t-miss destination for families around the world," a development official announcing the massive project said.

The development will be built in phases starting with a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open phase one in spring 2025.

A world-class theme park and resort is scheduled to open in 2026, the same year as the Route 66 centennial.

"The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will offer a unique visitor experience rivaling the world’s top resort destinations," a news release said.

“We are thrilled to make Oklahoma the home of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,“ American Heartland CEO Larry Wilhite said.

“At the crossroads of the heartland, Oklahoma is an attractive location for a family entertainment destination. The state’s business-friendly approach and innovative partnership efforts have helped make this possible. We look forward to bringing unforgettable generational experiences to Oklahoma.”

American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, which is comparable to the size of Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom.

The theme park alone would be nearly twice the current size of Tulsa's Gathering Place (66.5 acres).

The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of rides, live shows, family attractions and waterways, as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings, officials said.

The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, designed by Oklahoma architects ADG Blatt, will be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins, plus amenities.

The theme park will also include a top-tier 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

“Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort,” said state Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita.

Vinita, the Craig County seat with a population of about 5,200, is located 64 miles northeast of downtown Tulsa on the Will Rogers Turnpike. It is about 120 miles southwest of Springfield, Missouri, 95 miles northwest of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and 188 miles southeast of Wichita, Kansas.

“Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer,” Cornwell said.

The developer is American Heartland whose leadership has deep Oklahoma roots, officials said.

American Heartland is an affiliate of Branson, Missouri-based Mansion Entertainment Group LLC, a performing arts, animation and studio brand. It is the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Rose Parade Grand Finale in Pasadena, California.

Led by Executive Producer Steve Hedrick, the design team is made up of the world’s best theme park designers including 20-plus former Disney parks builders and Walt Disney imagineers, officials said.

Design firms include THG, FORREC and Cuningham, whose portfolios feature the world’s foremost theme park brands including Six Flags, Disney Parks and Universal Studios.

Oklahoma-based ADG Blatt will lead the design team for Three Ponies RV Park and Campground.

“We are pleased that American Heartland Theme Park and Resort has taken the first step and chosen Oklahoma to build a world-class entertainment destination,” said Hopper Smith, interim director of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “We look forward to assisting with this project as it develops.”

The park will feature "thrilling rides and heartwarming shows as they discover Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis," the release said.

“American Heartland will be a place families can come together to create lasting memories, experience joy, laughter, imagination and wonder,” American Heartland Founder and Chief Creative Officer Gene Bicknell said.

“There is so much to celebrate about our country: its landscapes, its cultures and most importantly, its people. No matter where you’re from, you’ll feel right at home at American Heartland,” he said.

“American Heartland will be an anchor tourist destination on Route 66 set to attract more than two million out-of-state visitors to Oklahoma each year,” said Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies.

“The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world,” she said.

This story will be updated. Check back at tulsaworld.com and read Thursday's Tulsa World print edition for more details.