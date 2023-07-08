An alarming number of Americans risk losing access to utility service because they can’t pay their bills, according to the Conversation, a nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

Energy utility providers shut off electricity to at least 3 million customers in 2022 who had missed a bill payment. Over 30% of these disconnections happened in the three summer months, during a year that was the fifth hottest on record, according to the Conversation.

Pubic Service Company of Oklahoma, which provides electric service for the majority of the Tulsa metro, has several options for people having trouble paying their bills:

The PSO Light a Life Program is a year-round fund administered by the Salvation Army to help customers needing emergency assistance with their utility bills. July is Home Energy Aid Month, an annual effort uniting PSO, The Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and other local utilities to help raise awareness and support for area residents who need temporary assistance to pay their home heating or cooling bills. Customers can make contributions to the Light A Life program with their monthly bills or directly.

Payment extensions can help customers pay off their balances by breaking past-due amounts into installments over several months after a minimum initial payment of 25%. Payment extension plans can last up to one year. One-time renegotiations are allowed. Customers who have paid off previous credit arrangements are eligible for additional payment extensions.

Late fee reviews are available upon customer request on a one-time basis, according to the company. Reviews look at the account and other circumstances. Late fees are equal to 1.5% of the past due balance for services and charges, excluding security deposits.

PSO has more than 568,000 customers, including about 488,000 residential and more than 65,000 commercial in northeast, southeast and southwest Oklahoma.

The company also offers other options:

Its Average Monthly Payment program helps customers avoid high seasonal spikes with a more stable, rolling average payment. The program is free.

Its “Power Pay” program allows customers to choose the amount they want to pre-pay and the method and frequency of payments. PSO deducts the pre-funded amount to pay for usage, which is calculated daily. These accounts do not require a deposit, a credit check or any reconnect fees. Customers may carry up to $1,500 of their current balance at enrollment, the company said.

OG&E

OG&E, which provides electric service for the Oklahoma City metro, parts of Sapulpa, Jenks, Glenpool, Bixby and Muskogee, also offers the following:

Its Social Service Department connects customers with social service agencies that may help with electric bill assistance. Whether through an OG&E payment plan or through its partnerships with state and local organizations, the department helps find the optimal payment and assistance plans for qualifying households. Customers can contact the OG&E call center 800-272-9741 to find a solution that works for them.

A Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) gives qualified Oklahoma customers a $13 per month credit on their bill. Customers must be qualified for the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

OG&E’s Lend-a-Hand is a partnership with the Salvation Army that provides assistance year-round, not just during hot summer months, for customers having trouble paying their energy bills. Customers can contact their local Salvation Army office for more information.



