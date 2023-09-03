Tiara Smith with Coldwell Banker Select in Tulsa, Oklahoma completed Luxury Home Marketing training offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, the premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the luxury residential market. Real estate professionals who complete this training build the knowledge, skills, and expertise required to support the unique needs of affluent buyers and sellers of high-end properties. The completion of this focused training also provides Tiara Smith with membership into The Institute, which connects them to exclusive resources and benefits that Tiara Smith can use to successfully market their luxury residential listings and find qualified buyers for high-end property in the Tulsa Metro Area community.

“Institute members represent the most qualified and skilled luxury real estate professionals in their respective markets,” said Diane Hartley, general manager of The Institute. “They understand the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals when it comes to listing and selling luxury estates and have access to an extensive network of successful luxury agents made possible by The Institute.”

Tiara Smith has been in real estate since 2016 and specializes in residential luxury real estate and also holds her Broker Associate license as a multimillion dollar producer! “The training provided me with insight about the complexities of luxury marketing and introduced me to new marketing techniques, and provided valuable networking contacts with other agents who specialize in luxury home sales,” said Tiara Smith.

For more information about the luxury market in the Tulsa Metro Area, contact Tiara Smith with Coldwell Banker Select at 918-613-4534 or tiarasmith@cbtulsa.com

