Tulsa Filmmaker Sydney Alison has joined Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions. Ms. Alison is assisting with current film projects, including the Will To Win movie, now in development. The movie, set in present day, will feature a Will Rogers character, and is endorsed by the Will Rogers Family, the Oklahoma Historical Society, and the Will Rogers Memorial Museums. Ms. Alison will also oversee marketing strategies for the company. Prior to working as Community Engagement Coordinator with Kendall Whittier Main Street for 2 years, Ms. Alison completed a degree in Film Studies, with a minor in Innovation & Entrepreneurship at The University of Tulsa. Kirkpatrick & Kinslow is an international film production company based in Tulsa. In addition to movies and documentaries, the company oversees production of TV commercials, training videos, industrial film, and promo videos for nonprofits, companies, and other institutions/organizations.