Sean Pendley, AIA, CDT, Associate and Senior Project Architect, has been appointed as Tulsa Studio Leader. In this role for JCJ’s 25-person Tulsa Office, Sean shares his commitment to the local market while also leading JCJ’s growing staff through hands-on mentorship at the drawing board and in the field. Sean has spent over three decades practicing his passion for client-focused architecture throughout the state of Oklahoma and the surrounding region. Since joining JCJ Architecture in 2018, he has contributed a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise to both local and national teams, bringing his creative and analytical skills to the forefront of JCJ’s strong and consistent growth in Tulsa. His experience is deeply rooted in community, educational, and civic projects across the Southwest and includes work in both metropolitan and rural communities. Most recently, Sean has strengthened his personal and firm-wide relationships to include Tribal Nations, completing multiple civic and hospitality projects alongside the Choctaw Nation, Gila River Indian Community, Table Mountain Rancheria, Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, and the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. Staying committed to his passions for a client-focused culture and creative solutions, Sean elevates design and staff leadership at JCJ Architecture.