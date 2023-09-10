SageNet, a Tulsa-based managed network, digital experience and security services provider, announces the addition of two vice presidents to its management team.

Sally Fowkes is SageNet’s new Vice President of Service Delivery and will play a pivotal leadership role in shaping and ensuring the delivery of services to SageNet clients. She will lead a team that collaborates closely with cross-functional departments and oversee the design, implementation and support of company solutions to ensure high client satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Justin Ford is the new Vice President of SageNet’s National Logistics Center and will be responsible for overseeing and optimizing the company’s logistics operations on a national scale. His team will develop and implement strategies to ensure the seamless flow of products and services to all SageNet customers.

