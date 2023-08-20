A total of 136 attorneys from McAfee & Taft, including 31 from the firm’s Tulsa office, were selected by their peers for inclusion in the just-released 2024 editions of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Named to the Best Lawyers list are Tulsa attorneys Rachel Blue, Courtney Bru, Craig Buchan, Brita Cantrell, Mary Quinn Cooper, Jake Crawford, Jessica Dickerson, Bill Freudenrich, Chuck Greenough, Stephen Hetrick, Robert Joyce, Garry Keele, Bill Leach, Ron Little, Kathy Neal, Charlie Plumb, Andrew Richardson, Kirk Turner and Harold Zuckerman.

Tulsa attorneys named to Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are Judy Burdg, Bob Clougherty, Katie Crane, Emalie Foster, Will Holland, Harrison Kosmider, Micah Petersen, Anna Proctor, Dru Prosser, Will Silvia, Tim Spencer, and Anna Wolfe.

Best Lawyers also named 17 McAfee & Taft attorneys as “Lawyers of the Year” in 22 legal categories. Attorneys named as 2024 “Tulsa Lawyers of the Year” are Rachel Blue for copyright law and trademark law, Craig Buchan for mass tort/class action defense litigation, Mary Quinn Cooper for product liability defense litigation, and Charlie Plumb for labor law – management.

