Blue Star Integrative Studio (Blue Star), the Tulsa-based architecture and interior design consulting firm, recently hired Michal Biery, AIA, NCARB, to serve as firm President. In addition, J. Kyle Casper also joined the firm as Design Director, and John Alig, RA joined in the role of Senior Architect. Together, Biery, Casper, and Alig will lead Blue Star into a new era of investment and growth in serving public, private, and Indigenous clients. Learn more about these individuals below.

A targeted market for Blue Star as the firm begins its growth under new leadership will be to seek opportunities to collaborate with local clients who serve the Tulsa community. One opportunity that recently arose was a collaboration with the Tulsa Day Center on the design of an animal kennel addition. The facility addition will allow those who use the Tulsa Day Center to have care provided to their pets while pet owners receive support at the Day Center. Blue Star is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work on such a meaningful project within the Tulsa community and to start building trusted relationships with civic supporting clients such as the Tulsa Day Center.

Blue Star Integrative Studio is one of the companies that form the Bodwé Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the nongaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

Michal Biery, AIA, NCARB

President, Blue Star Integrative Studio

Michal Biery is a seasoned architect and business leader, having held leadership roles at several architecture and design firms in the Tulsa region, most recently as a Senior Architect and Architecture Group Leader at Benham Design, LLC (a Haskell Company) in Oklahoma City. As the top-level leader for Blue Star in his new role as President, Biery will oversee local operations and collaborate with leadership across Bodwé Professional Services Group to set strategic plans, budgets, and company goals. In recent roles, Biery has served federal and military clients on a range of project types and believes that this experience, paired with his interest in serving community clients, especially Indigenous communities in the region, creates a perfect combination for the future.

J. Kyle Casper

Design Director, Blue Star Integrative Studio

J. Kyle Casper recently joined the firm in the newly created position of Design Director. Casper previously served as Principal/Owner at Casper Design and Development for over twenty years. He brings an impressive professional pedigree as well as a personal connection to Native American culture and communities as a member of the Nansemond Tribal Bass family. In this new role at Blue Star, he will support the development of a structure around growth and expansion to provide a concentrated and focused strategy across the firm. Casper will also bring a focus to supporting and incorporating environmentally conscientious design into Blue Star projects, a cause he has dedicated much of his career toward. Casper has represented First Nations peoples, children and youth, and least-developed countries in many global climate initiatives. As a native Tulsan, Kyle is excited to bring his experience back home.

John Alig, RA

Senior Architect, Blue Star Integrative Studio

The newest member of the Blue Star office, John Alig serves as Senior Architect and brings nearly two decades of experience within the design industry in Oklahoma. Alig brings experience providing architectural leadership, project management, and cost estimating on projects spanning markets which include athletic venues/arenas, educational buildings, religious churches/parish halls, multi- and single-family housing, and a variety of corporate/office spaces. Alig will collaborate on the design of projects across Blue Star and in support of the collective Bodwé Group as they serve Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community, and private clients across the country. Having previously worked with Kyle Casper at a prior affiliation, John and Kyle intend on collaborating to help integrate design processes across the firm to establish consistency and structure in support of Blue Star’s clients.

To submit an announcement in Business People, which highlights new hires and promotions, call the Tulsa World Advertising Department at 918-581-8510.