Hall Estill, Oklahoma’s leading law firm, with offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver and Northwest Arkansas, is pleased to announce Larry G. Ball and Betsy G. Jackson have been elected to the Executive Committee. Additionally, Daniel V. Carsey, Christopher L. Carter and Andrew J. Romanow have been elected to the Board of Directors.

Ball has been practicing in the bankruptcy, litigation and commercial law fields for more than 35 years and this is his second time serving on the Executive Committee. Ball is located in the firm’s Oklahoma City office and was named Best Lawyers’ 2021 Bankruptcy and Creditor/ Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law “Lawyer of the Year.”

Jackson is an attorney with over 30 years’ experience who primarily focuses her practice in the corporate/ commercial arena, specifically dealing in securities, business transactions, commercial finance, real estate, and mergers and acquisitions. Selected as a 2018 attorney recipient of the Oklahoma Bar Association Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Diversity Award and recognized in Chambers USA for corporate/commercial expertise, Jackson practices in the firm’s Tulsa office.

Carsey, who is located in the firm’s Oklahoma City office, focuses primarily on commercial litigation in the oil and gas, banking and technology industries, representing hundreds of businesses across the country. He has been recognized by Super Lawyers since 2009, 405 Magazine Oklahoma Top Commercial Litigation Attorney since 2020, and Best Lawyers since 2021.

Carter began his legal career with Hall Estill in 2008 in the Tulsa office and focuses primarily in the fields of real estate, finance and corporate transactions. During his career he has assisted in the representation of a variety of clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to local small businesses and has been named a Rising Star in Real Estate Law by Super Lawyers.

Romanow is located in the firm’s Denver office where he represents businesses and entrepreneurs with governance, operations and documentation needs. He advises commercial clients on financial and corporate transactions, and a number of business organizational matters, including formation and governance matters, litigation and event response, standards of conduct and internal investigations, regulatory and compliance matters and risk management.

