Jim Healy, AIA, Senior Project Manager, has recently been appointed to Associate and Studio Leader. In his new role, Jim is uniquely positioned to help develop and mentor JCJ’s Tulsa staff and strengthen the firm’s culture of collaboration and engagement. Jim works with Sean and JCJ’s other studio leaders to directly promote employee welfare, growth, and professional development and as an advocate for team members and clients alike. Jim prides himself on JCJ’s commitment to the community and Tulsa’s rich architectural history. Jim is relatable and reliable, and his architectural skill set, combined with his genuine positivity, motivates and propels the JCJ team. As Senior Project Manager, Jim brings an unwavering commitment to design excellence with more than 35 years of demonstrated experience covering a broad range of project types including Public Safety, Hospitality, Federal, Civic & Municipal, Spiritual, Educational, and Institutional. Being involved with all phases of the architectural process, Jim provides an understanding of successful project delivery, management, and staff utilization, while focusing on communication, project functionality, and efficiency. Jim and his team routinely help clients make their project vision a reality.