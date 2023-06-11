First Oklahoma Bank proudly announces Eric Proctor has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Director of Colorado Division.

“Eric’s unwavering commitment to our community, combined with his extensive knowledge and experience in both public service and banking, make him an invaluable asset,” said Tom Bennett III, President and CEO of First Oklahoma Bank. “We are confident that Eric will continue to make a significant impact in his new role, as he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to our clients and community.”

Eric is devoted to ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to achieve the American Dream. He draws inspiration from his parents, two Oklahoma public school educators who both worked second jobs. They instilled in him the values of empathy, hard work, hope, mercy, and grace. These values molded his character, which he exemplified while teaching at-risk students at an alternative public high school.

In 2005, at the age of 22, he launched his campaign for the state legislature, ultimately defeating the incumbent candidate. Voters re-elected him five times. As a lawmaker, Eric championed vital issues including education funding, child hunger, utility company accountability, support for veterans and children of fallen veterans, medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion, autism insurance coverage, equal pay, living wages, and workers’ rights.

In addition to his legislative accomplishments, Eric has worked as a commercial lender for over a decade at First Oklahoma Bank. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma, a graduate degree from the Stonier School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania and is a graduate of theWharton School’s Leadership Program.

