Security Bank, a locally-owned financial institution committed to preserving the community banking culture, is pleased to announce employee promotions. “It is most rewarding to announce these promotions from within the organization, to recognize their talent and success of performance with excellence,” said Security Bank CEO Dawne Stafford. “We are excited for our Senior Leadership team to engage in decision-making and enact action to meet the bank’s strategic objectives.”

David Martin is promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Credit. He has been with Security Bank for 10 years. David monitors Security Bank’s loan portfolio. In the community, David serves on the Board of Directors for Risk Management Association, Oklahoma Chapter.

Ethan Gregg is promoted to Senior Vice President, Information Technology. He has worked at Security Bank for 18 years. Ethan’s primary focus is protecting our customers, employees and data from digital threats while having a more active role in strategic planning and product research. In the community, he supports John 3:16 Mission and the A21 Campaign.

Tara Kirkes has been with Security Bank for 14 years and is promoted to Senior Vice President, Loan Operations. She also serves as the bank’s CRA Officer. Tara supports education and volunteers at Junior Achievement programs and in local schools teaching financial literacy.

Ryan Webb is promoted to Senior Vice President. He has served at Security Bank for 11 years and oversees Deposit Operations, including training and education. He also researches opportunities for efficiencies through system, product and service enhancements. In the community, he has served as the Broken Arrow Chamber liaison for the bank for the past five years. He has been a board member of the Oklahoma Banker’s Association Operations School since 2015 and a Financial Education Instructor for Goodwill Industries.

Joshua Cole, CFA is promoted to Senior Vice President. He is a Commercial Lender and has the designation Chartered Financial Analyst. He has been with Security Bank for 11 years. He has served in the community as a Board Member for A New Leaf for seven years; as Treasurer for three years and as Board Chair for two years. He also supports Tulsa CARES, Junior Achievement and The Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice.

“Our leadership team is the foundation for visionary thinking and value creation and will continue to build on Security Bank’s 23 years of success,” said Security Bank President Tom Gay.

