Partnership Announcement! We are honored to announce that Daran Tucker, LPL Investment Advisor Representative, CFP®, ChFC® has accepted partnership at Financial Planning Resources.
For the past 40 years, Financial Planning Resources has prided itself by striving to deliver the best service, best advice and use the best investment tools for our clients. In turn, our wonderful clients have referred us to their friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. Together, we have grown significantly making our firm now one of the largest in the state with plans to continue growing with wonderful clients. Our firm has doubled in size over the last 5 years and Daran has been an integral part of this growth. With the Certified Financial Planning (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) designations, Daran brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our firm. His dedication to helping our clients achieve their financial goals is unwavering.
Our firm has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional service and personalized advice to our clients. As we continue to grow and expand, Daran will play a key role in ensuring that we maintain our commitment to ethical, transparent, and superior financial planning and investment management.
Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Financial Planning Resources, Inc. and LPL are separate and unrelated companies.
