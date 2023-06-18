For the past 40 years, Financial Planning Resources has prided itself by striving to deliver the best service, best advice and use the best investment tools for our clients. In turn, our wonderful clients have referred us to their friends, family, co-workers and neighbors. Together, we have grown significantly making our firm now one of the largest in the state with plans to continue growing with wonderful clients. Our firm has doubled in size over the last 5 years and Daran has been an integral part of this growth. With the Certified Financial Planning (CFP®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) designations, Daran brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our firm. His dedication to helping our clients achieve their financial goals is unwavering.