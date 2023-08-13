Barry Goldstein, AIA, recently joined JCJ Architecture as Associate Principal and Managing Director for JCJ’s Tulsa, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Phoenix offices. An accomplished architect with 38 years of experience in commercial, education, retail, manufacturing, aviation, government, and residential projects, Barry’s approach to design and management is well-rounded and efficient. As an alum of Arizona State University, Barry spent the first half of his architectural career in Arizona and the following years committed to the growth and development of design and construction in Tulsa. With this blend of experience, Barry is well-positioned to lead JCJ’s multiple, western region offices and staffing through a wide variety of projects and clientele. From Hospitality to Workplace, from Public Safety and Educational to Civic and Institutional, Barry provides expertise in communication to both staff and clients. He is committed to the growth and development of JCJ Architecture across the western region and, as such, works collaboratively with each of JCJ’s offices and Employee-Owners, both remotely and in person. Barry might be caught rooting for the AZ Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Las Vegas Knights, as well as the Tulsa Drillers, along with his office mates. He has brought a personal touch to each of JCJ’s offices that is unmatched.