Keele joins Hall Estill after serving as Special Judge for the Fourteenth Judicial District for the State of Oklahoma from 2019-2023. During her time as a Special Judge, Keele presided over the Victim Protective Order, Misdemeanor and Emergency Guardianship dockets in Tulsa and Pawnee Counties. She was selected as Oklahoma Family Judge of the Year by the Oklahoma Bar Association Family Law Section in 2022 and was named Oklahoma Family Law Attorney of the Year in 2017.