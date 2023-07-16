Hyatt Regency Tulsa, managed by Avion Hospitality, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Hargis as General Manager. Mr. Hargis brings with him an insider’s knowledge to the role as he was the Assistant General Manager of this 444- room hotel, nestled in the heart of downtown Tulsa’s business and entertainment region, from 2014-2018.

Prior to accepting his new position, Mr. Hargis has worked for several major brands during his 20-year tenure in hospitality including theMarriott,Hyatt, and Hilton. Most recently, Andrew was the General Manager of the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton.

