With deep gratitude for her service, The Coretz Family Foundation (CFF) announced that Executive Director Amanda Morrall will depart to pursue an exciting opportunity, which will be announced in the fall. Amanda served as executive director of the foundation since September 2021. Under Amanda’s leadership, CFF achieved remarkable milestones, addressed pressing needs of Tulsans, and strengthened its commitment to trust-based philanthropy.

Community engagement has been a top priority for CFF. Through community conversations and online surveys, Amanda sought feedback from 356 Tulsans, representing over 100 organizations. This approach ensured that CFF’s grantmaking aligned with community needs, fostering a sense of empowerment and shared responsibility.

Driven by a commitment to transparency and effectiveness, Amanda developed new grantmaking strategies and programming at CFF. One of the highlights of Amanda’s tenure was a historic visit to Tulsa from the Aspen Institute. National leaders gathered to learn about nonprofit best practices, Tulsa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem, and the powerful story of Black Wall Street.

As Amanda transitions from her role as executive director, the CFF board expresses their heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the Tulsa community for her unwavering leadership throughout this journey. Because of Amanda’s stewardship, CFF will be at the forefront of community-driven investment.

