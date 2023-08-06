Sam’s Club to open $40M distribution center in OKC

Sam’s Club will establish a multipurpose, 300,000-square-foot distribution center in Oklahoma City.

The facility will be at Southwest 29th Street and Council Road at the OKC Logistics Park — about 10 miles west of downtown — and will open in early 2024.

Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart, plans to make an investment of about $40 million to open the facility, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said in a news release.

“Since Sam’s Club first opened in Oklahoma in 1983, Sam’s has been an important economic driver for our state,” Stitt said in the release. “I am thrilled that partnership will continue as the company brings 130 long-term jobs to Oklahoma with this new distribution center.”

“We’re excited to enhance our supply chain capabilities in the State of Oklahoma,” said Joseph Godsey, Sam’s Club chief supply chain officer. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This investment will help us provide a better experience for our members in the speed and availability of our products.”

Walmart is the state’s largest private employer, with more than 35,000 jobs.

“We are excited to extend our long-term partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club to include this new distribution center,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said.

Magellan reports net income of $239M for second quarter

Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported net income of $239 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $354 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The prior period included a $162 million gain on the sale of discontinued operations related to the June 2022 divestiture of its independent terminals network.

ONEOK is in the process of purchasing Magellan for $18.8 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have approved the move.

Excluding the prior period gain, Magellan’s increase in the second quarter of 2023 net income was driven by higher profits from commodity-related activities and overall improved financial results from core fee-based transportation and terminals activities, the company said.

Diluted net income per common unit was $1.18 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.67 in the second quarter of 2022, or 90 cents excluding the 77-cent favorable impact of the gain on sale of discontinued operations.

“Magellan delivered another solid quarter, reflecting strong execution by our teams and a supportive commodity environment,” said Aaron Milford, chief executive officer.

“We will be well positioned to deliver even greater results for investors as part of a larger, more diversified ONEOK following the completion of the pending merger.”

A vote by investors of both companies on the pending transaction is set for Sept. 21.

Williams announces $547 million net income for Q2

Williams on Wednesday announced its unaudited financial results for the period ending June 30.

Net income was $547 million, or $0.45 per diluted share — up 36% from the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income of $515 million, or $0.42 per diluted share was up 5% versus 2Q 2022.

“Our natural gas-centric strategy continues to prove its resiliency in a low gas price environment. ... In addition to record gathering volumes, we also benefited from our first full quarter of contributions from the MountainWest Pipeline transmission and storage assets, which our teams have quickly integrated into our large-scale platforms in the western U.S.,” said Alan Armstrong, president and chief executive officer.

“On the project execution front, we are in full construction on the Regional Energy Access expansion and expect to bring half of the project in service ahead of schedule this winter to begin moving additional Northeast gas to nearby markets. We are generating value from our 2022 acquisitions with several growth projects underway, including MountainWest’s Overthrust Westbound Expansion. Elsewhere across our footprint, we are progressing on an impressive list of transmission and deepwater Gulf of Mexico projects, which we expect to drive additional growth toward the end of 2024.”

BOK Financial reports quarterly earnings of $151M

BOK Financial Corp., the parent company of Bank of Oklahoma, reported quarterly earnings of $151 million, or $2.27 per share, in the second quarter.

Net income was $151.3 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $162.4 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest revenue totaled $322.3 million, a decrease of $30.1 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 3% compared to 3.45 percent.

Fees and commissions revenue was $200.5 million, an increase of $14.5 million. Brokerage and trading revenue grew $12.6 million, driven largely by higher U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts trading volumes.

“I am proud of the exceptional second quarter financial results delivered across the board by our team,” Stacy Kymes, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“Wealth segment revenues set another record this quarter, and core loans reached an all-time high led by the commercial and industrial segments. Our growth efforts are supported by the vitality of our geographic footprint as well as our diverse business model — non-interest revenues were almost 40% of total revenues for the quarter.”

ONE Gas reports $32.7M second-quarter net income

ONE Gas reported second-quarter 2023 net income of $32.7 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared with $32.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date 2023 net income was $135.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared with $131.0 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Weather across the service territories for the second quarter was 11.1% warmer than normal and 6.6% warmer than the same period last year, the company reported.

ONE Gas reaffirmed its financial guidance issued on Nov. 30, 2022, with 2023 net income and earnings per share expected to be in the range of $224 million to $238 million, and $4.02 to $4.26 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $675 million in 2023, the company said.

“We enter the second half of the year focused on safety and capital plan execution,” said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. “Our team continues to meet the needs of our growing customer base while managing costs and prioritizing personal and system safety.”

