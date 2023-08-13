New suspended artwork planned for Tulsa airport

A new $225,000 rotating, ceiling artwork is planned inside Tulsa International Airport.

Shane Darwent will create for the terminal a one-of-a-kind suspended art installation, which is expected to be completed by summer 2024, Tulsa International Airport said in a news release.

The public art project will be the largest investment the airport has funded for its collection, the airport said.

The new piece, titled “Sunrising,” will hang over the entrance to the TSA checkpoint and will feature a series of 40 suspended colored-resin panels that shift through the color gradation of a sky from sunrise to sunset.

Each panel will be individually mounted to a motor hidden in the ceiling above, and the entire installation will slowly rotate, creating a wavelike movement from side to side across a 140-foot span.

The slow movement of colored panels hovering above will serve as a point of reflection for passengers and the trips they just made, or the journeys they are about to embark on, the airport said in a news release.

“When I catch the drama of the Tulsa sky at sunrise or sunset, it carries hints of nostalgia but seems to glow with the rich promise of tomorrow,” said Darwent, a Tulsa resident artist.

“I would love for my installation to inspire reflection in fellow travelers — an opportunity to slow down in our rush from here to there and take time to consider yesterday’s sunsets, and the potential of tomorrow’s sunrise.”

The airport posted a call for artists in April and received more than 140 submissions from artists nationally and internationally.

A selection committee comprised of a group of residents representing the local arts community and airport staff reviewed each entry and narrowed down the applications to the top five choices.

The artwork is being paid for by the airport, without city nor taxpayer dollars, an airport spokeswoman said.

Tulsa-based firm partners with Oklahoma tribe on projects

Tulsa-based Direct 2 Completion (D2C), a construction program management and owner’s representative firm, announced a partnership with the Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma that it said will transform tribal health care and child development.

The project involves the development of the Perkins Family Clinic and ITO Childcare After-School Program.

Both projects are near Perkins, about 15 miles south of Stillwater. The two projects are being built under the guidance and supervision of D2C to revolutionize health care and childcare services in the region.

D2C, in coordination with the tribe, will develop project objectives, priorities, and controls to improve project delivery time and control costs of the new clinic.

The sprawling 10-acre site will consist of two newly constructed standalone facilities with a shared common space, parking and site utilities.

The Perkins Family Clinic plans call for a state-of-the-art medical building offering a wide range of primary and preventative health services, rooted in Native values.

The facility will feature outpatient medical suites, dental services, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, behavioral health services, public health nursing services, pediatrics, and more. Many of these services are new to the Perkins Family Clinic, which provides comprehensive health care to Native American families and non-natives in the area.

Tulsa County clerk launches online record notification service

County Clerk Michael Willis announced the launch of a new notification service for recorded real estate documents.

The application is web-based and is accessible through the Tulsa County Clerk website. It is free to the public.

The system is designed to notify interested parties regarding deeds, mortgages, liens and other real estate documents that are filed referencing names, legal descriptions and parcel numbers.

“We get a lot of calls in our office from people concerned with property or title fraud,” Willis said. “I’m excited to add this service for our property owners, and while we can’t prevent fraud from occurring, using this service can ensure that people are notified early on if a strange or fraudulent document is recorded.”

Title or deed fraud is on the rise across the U.S. In 2021, more than 11,000 cases were reported with damages totaling $350 million, he said.

“With this in mind, it is important that landowners have options for notification without buying a subscription or private notification service,” his office said in a news release.

To view it, go to www.countyclerk.tulsacounty.org and click the “Recording Notification Service” icon on the top of the website. There are instructions and frequently asked questions also available.

“This system is easy to use. I encourage all Tulsa County property owners to sign up,” Willis said in the release.

— From Staff Reports

