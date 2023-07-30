Construction progresses on industrial park

The 5th Avenue Business Park, located on 10 acres south of 76th Street North off U.S. 169, will feature three freestanding office buildings that offer up to 65,000 square feet of space for prospective tenants. West Construction broke ground on the $8 million project in January this year and is eyeing a tentative completion date of Nov. 10. About one-third of the park’s 27 available spaces were pre-leased to committed tenants as of mid-July.

The Owasso City Council in July 2022 passed tax increment financing assistance for the project, which will offer a reimbursement of about $950,000.

West Construction is also moving dirt on a multifamily complex at a 13-acre site near 86th Street North and Memorial Drive, along with a commercial shopping and multifamily development on about 51 acres north of Tulsa Tech off U.S. 169.

Couple opens area’s fourth $5 Gold Diggers

Mingo Valley Center in Owasso, at 86th Street North and U.S. 169, will soon debut $5 Gold Diggers, a local retail shop offering high value items at discounted prices.

Owners Jennifer and Tim Houghton, natives of Owasso, decided to open the Tulsa area’s fourth $5 Gold Diggers outlet in their hometown.

Three others are based in Tulsa, Claremore and Bartlesville. $5 Gold Diggers offers clothes, furniture and home décor, food, health and beauty products, toys, electronics, outdoor equipment, seasonal items, and more.

The new store, scheduled to open Aug. 3, will add about 10 to 15 jobs. Hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday..

Oklahoma Business Roundtable names new chairman

Dave Stewart, chief administrative officer of MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, has been named chairman of the Oklahoma Business Roundtable for the next fiscal year.

Formed in 1991, the nonprofit serves as an economic development support organization by promoting new jobs and investment in Oklahoma through business expansion, startup, recruitment and workforce development efforts.

“This is an important time in the development of our great state,” Stewart said in a statement. “We are in a very competitive environment, and the Roundtable looks forward to helping provide key support and assistance to our state leaders, businesses, communities, and professional economic community.”

Sean Kouplen, chairman and CEO of Regent Bank in Tulsa, was named secretary/treasurer. Leigh Goodson, Tulsa Community College president, will serve again as a member. Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO, is an ex-officio member.

