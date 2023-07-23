Dollar General opens new pOpshelf store in Tulsa

A new Dollar General store, pOpshelf, with most items $5 or less, has opened in Tulsa.

The store is located at 11007 S. 71st St., and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

“When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home decor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more,” the company said in a news release.

Each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at careers.popshelf.com or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

New Dunkin’ opens at Owasso location

Traffic along one of Owasso’s busiest corridors may take a detour into a new Dunkin’.

The national coffee and doughnut chain announced it officially opened its new location off of 96th Street North and Garnett Road on Saturday.

Dunkin’ broke ground about nine months ago, and joins neighboring chains like Andy’s Frozen Custard and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill as part of Smith Farm Marketplace’s westward expansion along the high-traffic intersection.

“We’re really excited at the growth that we’re having and being in the Tulsa market,” Angie Trawick, director of company operations for Dunkin’, told the Owasso Reporter. “Owasso was the logical next step.”

Dunkin’ serves a variety of beverages including coffee, espresso, tea, latte and hot cholate as well as several frozen drinks. Its food items also include a wide range of breakfast sandwiches, bagels, muffins, wraps and doughnuts.

Owasso’s new site will provide jobs to about 20 new staff members who will serve both dine-in and drive-thru customers.

It is Dunkin’s sixth location in the Tulsa area.

New York duo moving Black-owned travel brand to Tulsa

SquadTrip, an automated payment solution for large and small group trips, announced a $1.3M funding round led by Atento Capital.

The investment will support the startup’s mission to revolutionize the travel industry and provide enhanced experiences for both travelers and industry experts alike.

Founders Darrien Watson and Stevon Judd have generated $7 million in travel sales and 6,000 bookings.

The business partners, who were college best friends, began their entrepreneurial journey by establishing an event ticketing platform for Black entrepreneurs and founded SquadTrip last year.

An alum of Build in Tulsa Techstars Accelerator 2022, SquadTrip is making a company-wide transition from New York to Tulsa.

“With this investment deal, we can accomplish our goal of helping 50,000 group travel organizers boost sales and streamline operations,” said Watson, CEO of SquadTrip. “We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in us, and we are committed to delivering value to our growing user base.”

The travel tech startup has achieved a significant milestone as one of the few, Black-owned travel software companies to secure an investment deal surpassing $1 million.

This investment builds on Atento Capital’s $100 million core fund launched in February 2023, which is focused on supporting the next generation of tech founders and helping to enable a more inclusive economy within Tulsa.

“With all the summer travel happening right now, it is more important than ever that we look to the companies working to solve inefficiencies and automate experiences,” Atento Capital’s Adele Weaver said.

“We are thrilled to stand behind SquadTrip and its founders on their entrepreneurial journey. The team is a vital part of our mission to build an inclusive economy and unlock new opportunities in Tulsa.”

Tulsa Bone & Joint breaks ground on new BA clinic

Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates, an orthopedic and sports medicine practice, announced a groundbreaking of a new clinic that will be opening in Broken Arrow in 2024.

The clinic will provide orthopedic urgent care services and scheduled orthopedic care, including follow-up care and physical therapy. Tulsa Bone & Joint Broken Arrow, located at 8458 Oklahoma 51, is expected to open summer 2024.

Dr. Christopher Crane will serve as the physician for the clinic. Crane joined Tulsa Bone & Joint in 2021 as a physician for the practice’s Sand Springs location. He is board certified through the American Board of Family Medicine with a subspecialty in sports medicine.

Crane received his Fellowship in Sports Medicine from The University of Oklahoma-Tulsa. He was chief resident during his sports medicine residency at the University of Texas at Tyler. He earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. Crane is a graduate of Broken Arrow High School and the University of Tulsa.

The clinic will also offer physical therapy, allowing the residents of Broken Arrow, Coweta, and surrounding areas to receive care close to home.

The clinic and physical therapy space will also house an X-ray machine to allow for fast diagnoses and on-site evaluation and treatment.

