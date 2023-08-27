Delta announces nonstops to NYC

Delta Air Lines has announced new nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning May 7.

Flights will operate once daily on an Embraer 175 aircraft.

“We are thrilled to welcome Delta’s new nonstop service to the Big Apple,” said Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International.

“The Tulsa to New York City market continues to grow at a rapid pace and we are excited to have additional capacity to meet the growing market demand.”

With the launch of Delta’s new service to New York City (LGA), the airline will have three nonstop destinations served from Tulsa, with the others being: Atlanta and Salt Lake City. Delta joins American Airlines as the second carrier in the TUL-LGA market, both serving the market once daily.

Starting May 7, Delta will offer daily service between TUL and LGA at the following times:

Outbound flight departs TUL at 7:30 a.m. and arrives at LGA at 11:24 a.m.

Inbound flight departs LGA at 6:30 p.m. and arrives at TUL at 8:38 p.m.

WeStreet Credit Union opens two locations in Pryor

After the recent purchase of two Oklahoma Fidelity Bank branches, WeStreet Credit Union has opened two new branches in Pryor.

The new branches opened to existing WeStreet members and new members, and are the credit union’s first locations in Pryor.

They are located at 1913 S. Elliott St. and 125 E. Graham Ave.

“While WeStreet has previously acquired and transitioned other credit unions, this purchase is notable for the 80-year-old credit union as it is the first purchase and transition of a former bank branch in the organization’s history and a marker of its continued growth in the region,” the company said in a news release.

The NOW Massage to open Tulsa location

The NOW Massage, a wellness brand it says is transforming the therapeutic massage space, announced plans for its first Oklahoma location in Tulsa.

The NOW Massage boutique will be located at 9906 Riverside Parkway and is expected to open this fall.

“We are excited to open our first Oklahoma boutique and continue The NOW’s national expansion by bringing our singular aesthetic and elevated massage experience to the area,” said Gara Post, co-founder and chief creative officer of The NOW Massage, headquartered in Los Angeles.

“The NOW has reimagined the approachable luxury of a neighborhood spa with high-quality massages and custom enhancements that offer relaxation and healing. The boutique’s clean, modern design incorporates natural materials and is heightened by the scent of their signature Jasmine Coconut candles,” the company said in a news release.

Massages start at $55 in many locations, with many additional services available, including herbal heat, prenatal massages and eye masks, according to the company’s website.

AG’s office hosting free employment law sessions

The Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General is bringing back its annual Employment Law Conference with a Sept. 12 session in Oklahoma City and Sept. 14 in Tulsa. Registration for the free event is now open.

Hosted by the agency’s Office of Civil Rights Enforcement, the conference will cover anti-discrimination laws, rights and responsibilities. Topics include artificial intelligence, vaccine mandates, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, and more. Continuing education credits are available.

“We’ve assembled a wonderful team of presenters from our office, private firms and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission,” said Chris Vaught, chief assistant attorney general for the Office of Civil Rights Enforcement. “We’re excited to bring this program out into the community.”

The conference is open to attorneys, employers, human resources managers and the public.

It begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4:15 p.m. each day. In Tulsa the conference will be held at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, 700 N. Greenwood Ave.

In Oklahoma City, it will be held at the Oklahoma Bar Center, 1901 N. Lincoln.

To register for either session, visit oag.ok.gov. For more information, email ocre.event@oag.ok.gov or call 405-521-3921.

— From Staff Reports

