Housing starts for July up from last year

Area housing starts in July were on the rise by 16% over July 2022 numbers, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa.

This is the first increase in home starts since June 2022, the organization said. In comparison, the overall housing starts increased by 3.9% according to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report and the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Housing sales remain active while builders work to sell through products built in 2022 as customers deal with higher interest rates for financing,” said Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president of the home builders association.

Local housing start figures reflect permit information for the entire Tulsa area, which includes Bartlesville, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Okmulgee, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Tulsa, Verdigris, and Wagoner; along with Tulsa, Rogers, and Wagoner counties.

INTEGRIS Grand Lake announces relocation, open house event

INTEGRIS Health Medical Group General Surgery Grand Lake, a leading provider of advanced surgical services in Grove, is moving its facility to a more spacious and advanced location.

To celebrate, the clinic is hosting an open house to welcome both existing and prospective patients, as well as members of the community.

Staff will provide guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at 2229 S. Main St. in Grove.

The new clinic location offers the same surgical care and surgeons close to home with a new modern and welcoming environment designed to enhance patient comfort and ensure the highest quality of care, INTEGRIS said in a news release.

Surgical services include but are not limited to general surgery including open and laparoscopic procedures, colonoscopy and upper endoscopy, breast cancer surgery, gallbladder removal, hernia repair and wound care.

Magellan urging investors to vote yes on ONEOK buyout

Magellan Midstream Partners last week mailed materials to unitholders in connection with its pending merger with ONEOK Inc. under which ONEOK will acquire all outstanding units of Magellan in a cash-and-stock transaction totaling $18.8 billion.

The materials outline the tax implications Magellan considered before determining to approve the transaction, Magellan said.

Magellan also posted a video with President and CEO Aaron Milford discussing the merits of the transaction at maximizingvalueformmpunitholders.com.

“Our board and leadership team are confident the transaction delivers greater value to Magellan unitholders than could be achieved by continuing to execute the partnership’s standalone plan, including after considering taxes,” the company said.

AG rebukes EPA’s proposed rule on power plants

OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has joined a coalition of 21 states opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed new rule on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

The proposal attempts to regulate those plants under the Clean Air Act by imposing more stringent emissions standards.

The would-be rule ignores last year’s rebuke from the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, which warned that the EPA should not use a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement en masse.

“In a flagrant dismissal of the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, the EPA is clearly stacking the deck here to force the closure of power plants,” Drummond said.

“This rule, if allowed to stand, would cut jobs and raise energy costs for American families and businesses. The never-ending federal overreach of the Biden administration knows no bounds, particularly when it comes to America’s energy production.”

“The EPA’s anti-oil and gas agenda is a clear and present danger to the American economy,” Drummond said. “As attorney general, the people of Oklahoma can count on me to fight against EPA’s radical climate agenda and protect our oil and gas industry.”

— From staff reports

