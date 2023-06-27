Breeze Airways will resume nonstop flights between Tulsa and New Orleans beginning in September, the airline announced Tuesday.

The nonstop route to New Orleans will begin on Sept. 22, with service on Mondays and Fridays, at fares starting from $39 one way, if purchased by July 3.

“We are excited to welcome back Breeze’s nonstop service to New Orleans to the Tulsa market,” said Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International Airport.

“New Orleans continues to be one of our top unserved destinations, and we are thrilled Tulsans will have this nonstop back for their travels.”

“Breeze is bringing back nonstop service from Tulsa to the Big Easy,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “And we’ll continue service on beyond New Orleans to Orlando with a fast no plane change BreezeThru service.”

From Tulsa, Breeze will also offer one stop/no plane change service to Orlando, Florida.

Breeze offers its guests both bundled and ala carte options known as "Nice, Nicer and Nicest."

The "Nicest" bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.

Breeze currently flies both short distance and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Breeze Airways began service in May 2021. A year later, it was ranked as the No. 2 U.S. best domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards.

Breeze now offers a mix of about 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.

Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze has a focus of providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times, the airline said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Gallery: Nonstop flight destinations from Tulsa International Airport New Orleans Atlanta Austin, Texas Charlotte Chicago Dallas Love Dallas-Fort Worth Denver Destin Houston Hobby Houston International Las Vegas Miami Orlando New York Phoenix Salt Lake City Sarasota St. Louis Tampa Washington, D.C. Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now