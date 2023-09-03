Michael Dekker Tulsa World Business Writer Follow Michael Dekker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tulsa's newest hotel is anything but standard.

It features an upscale feel with many custom and locally-made elements, a rooftop restaurant/lounge area, a swimming pool and a spa.

"Because of the nature of the neighborhood, we like to say it's high-end hippie," said Alysia Elliott, lead designer for the Brut Hotel, 1840 S. Boulder Ave.

Developers have spent more than two years converting the 60,000-square-foot building from apartments into a hotel.

The nine-story Brut Hotel has 82 rooms with custom artwork, wallpaper and other features.

The top floor features Soma Rooftop Kitchen + bar, a partially enclosed bar/restaurant/lounge area with views of the downtown Tulsa skyline, the Arkansas River and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Brut also has a ground-level patio with a bar that is accessible from nearby walking and biking trails, a swimming pool, a cafe, and a spa in the building just north.

The ninth-floor restaurant and patio are open to the general public and not just hotel guests. The patio also is available to rent.

The cost of the Brut's makeover is at least $12 million.

Locally-based Sharp Development with ownership partner Wolf Group Properties is the developer. Sikes Abernathie Architects of Tulsa is the designer of the project.

"People are wanting something different than what they can normally have at a hotel," said Kimberly Honea, vice president of hospitality and development for Sharp. "Everything that we're offering here, it's us locally and not some corporate guy somewhere.

"There's really nothing like this in Tulsa."

The Brut’s name is derived from the building’s Brutalist architecture, a style that emerged during the 1950s in the United Kingdom during the reconstruction of the post-war era.

Brutalist buildings are characterized by minimalist constructions that highlight the bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design.

The building in Tulsa was constructed in 1953 and was the former Boulder Plaza Apartments and River Parks Lofts. It also served as a business school in the 1960s, developers said.

The ninth floor, where Soma Rooftop Kitchen is located, was constructed at ground level and then placed on top of the building.

"It was a very unusual way of doing construction," Honea said.

City officials for years have spoken about the need for additional hotel rooms downtown to attract large conventions.

Tulsa had about 2,320 downtown hotel rooms as of 2022, and plans are being put forward to build a 650-room convention hotel.

According to a feasibility study conducted by Hunden Partners — a Chicago-based real estate consulting firm — since 2018 the loss of Tulsa convention business has cost the city an estimated $186.7 million in economic impact.

But located outside the Inner Dispersal Loop and just north of the east end of the 21st/23rd Street Arkansas River Bridge, the Brut isn't necessarily intended to help fill that need.

But Honea said that's an advantage.

"When people stay … downtown, you can't see the Tulsa skyline. From here, you get a great view of it," she said.

The Brut is 1.6 miles south of the BOK Center and about a mile north of the Gathering Place, making it ideal for visitors to both destinations, she said.

Honea said the hotel's location also makes it a good option for those attending or participating in events at Expo Square.

She added that it is also close to the Hillcrest and St. John medical facilities.

The hotel will offer bike rentals for guests to explore nearby trails, the Gathering Place, downtown Tulsa and other areas, Honea said. It also will offer a shuttle that will run on a daily basis, she said.

The Brut has locally themed artwork and room names, such as "Crybaby," a nod to the annual Tulsa Tough bike racing event, which draws thousands of people. Those rooms have a view of part of the race route.

The hotel rooms at the Brut are basically the same footprint as the former apartments in the building, said Brian Elliott, Sharp's development manager, meaning they are larger than most.

The average hotel room is about 275 square feet; the Brut's rooms are 380 to 425 square feet, Honea said.

"Each space is custom built, which allows people to choose what kind of stay they want," said Alysia Elliott, who along with Julie Vega designed the rooms.

Rates range from $179 to $399 per night.

