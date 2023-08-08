Despite a cut in its credit rating along with several other U.S. banks — Tulsa-based BOK Financial, the parent company of Bank of Oklahoma — remains "positioned well," the company said.

Bank stocks helped lead the market lower Tuesday after Moody’s on Monday cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized ones, including BOK Financial. Moody's also on Tuesday put six other large banks under review.

It cited a list of concerns about their financial strength, from the effects of higher interest rates to the work-from-home trend that's leaving office buildings vacant.

Moody’s said the rapid rise in interest rates has led to conditions that hurt profits for the broad industry.

Higher rates also knock down the value of investments that banks made when rates were super low. Such conditions helped cause three high-profile failures for U.S. banks earlier in the spring, which shook confidence in the system.

Moody’s also said troubles may be coming for banks with lots of commercial real estate loans, which are threatened as work-from-home trends keep people out of offices.

“This comes as a mild U.S. recession is on the horizon for early 2024 and asset quality looks set to decline from solid but unsustainable levels,” Moody's Jill Cetina and Ana Arsov wrote in a report.

"Moody’s rating action was driven in large part due to macro factors that influence the broader banking industry rather than factors specific to BOK Financial, as seen in Moody’s report and shown by the large number of rating actions they took across the banking industry," BOK Financial said in a statement to the Tulsa World.

"BOKF’s profitability remains strong, paired with our robust capital and liquidity levels and attractive geographic footprint, we are positioned well to compete and grow going forward.

"We remain well into the investment grade category of credit ratings from Moody’s, Fitch, and S&P, with Fitch and S&P recently affirming our ratings. We don’t expect this to have a material impact on our company."

"Despite being down today, our stock is still outperforming the regional bank and broader bank indices, so we’re feeling that the market reaction is not specific to us," a BOK Financial spokeswoman said.

BOK Financial's stock was down about 2% in Tuesday afternoon trading.

Later this week, the U.S. government will release data on consumer and wholesale inflation, which could influence what the Federal Reserve does next with interest rates.

