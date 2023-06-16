As the BOK Center approaches its 15th birthday, the ASM Global-managed facility continues to break records and rank as one of the world’s busiest concert destinations.

Billboard announced its Boxscore's Top Venues (15,001 or more capacity) chart for the 2023 midyear report and BOK Center ranked No. 20 in the U.S. and No. 29 in the world.

The BOK Center secured its first-ever position within the top 30 on the esteemed Billboard Boxscore Top Venue report.

In the report, which is based on the touring period of Nov. 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, the venue grossed $14,392,873 million from 36 shows.

The No. 29 ranking puts BOK Center right behind Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida), which ranked No. 28, and right in front of the AT&T Center (San Antonio), which ranked No. 30.

The Tulsa venue sold more concert tickets than all other venues in the region, according to an ASM Global news release.

"In our 15th anniversary year, I couldn't be more thrilled and proud to see Tulsa's BOK Center ranked No. 29 among some of the best venues in the world," said BOK Center general manager and vice president Bryan Crowe.

The first half of 2023 was highlighted by:

PBR: This event set two new records for attendance (new single-day PBR attendance record and PBR attendance record for the weekend).

Bruce Springsteen: The show was sold out.

Big 12 Wrestling Championship: Seventh time being hosted at BOK Center.

NCAA Wrestling Championships: First time being hosted in Tulsa and had 95,000 guests in three days.

Turnpike Troubadours: Two shows on its latest tour.

