Retail, health care and government/public agencies dominate Oklahoma’s largest employers, but there is also another major job producer in the state: tribes.

Considering jobs in entertainment, businesses and government, just three of the state’s largest tribes combined would rank only behind the U.S. Defense Department and Walmart as the largest employer in the state.

That is based on 2021 figures from the state Department of Commerce, the most recent available.

“I don’t think people realize what an impact tribes have on employment in the state,” said Gary Burrus, executive director of human resources for the Choctaw Nation.

“We are just like any other company, ... but some other companies are only looking for a return on investment. We are investing in people.”

The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations combined employ at least 29,000 people in Oklahoma, ranking behind only the U.S. Department of Defense (69,000-70,000) and Walmart (38,500-39,500).

Retailers dominate the top employers in the state with Walmart (No. 2), Amazon (No. 3), and Hobby Lobby (No. 5).

Health care entities are also among the big employers, including Integris Health (No. 4), Saint Francis (No. 9), and Mercy Health (tied for No. 13).

Government/public agencies are also prevalent, with Oklahoma State University (No. 6), the U.S. Postal Service (No. 8), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs/U.S. Veterans Administration (No. 10), and Tulsa Public Schools (No. 17).

However, some entities — such as the University of Oklahoma — are broken down into separate locations or categories and not listed as one entity.

The OU Norman campus is No. 12, the OU Health Sciences Center is tied for No. 13 and the OU Medical Center is No. 16.

If those three entities were included together, however (17,100-17,400 employees), OU’s overall ranking would still be behind the collective employment ranking of just three of the state’s largest tribes.

Tribal entities also have separate rankings on the Commerce Department’s list for their business, entertainment and/or government arms — a point of contention with some Cherokee Nation officials.

A Cherokee Nation Businesses spokeswoman said the tribe employs more than 14,000 people total, and either directly or indirectly supports more than 18,900 jobs and $975 million in wages throughout northeast Oklahoma.

That would place the Cherokees alone as the third-largest employer in the state.

An inquiry with the Commerce Department about the rankings and why some entities are listed by categories or locations rather than as a whole was not returned by deadline.

However, its website states the ranked list is from “subscription sources.”

Strategies for success

Oklahoma has nearly 40 federally recognized tribes, ranking third in the country behind Alaska and California.

Like many tribes in the state, the Choctaws did not lay people off during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to pay employees, Burrus said.

“We told our employers be sure to remember how you treat your employees when times are bad, because they (employees) will remember that when times are good,” he said.

He said one of the reasons for the tribe’s success is “when we bring money to the bottom line it goes to tribal members for essential services.”

“We have had success and we do that by putting people first,” he said.

Burrus said that without the Choctaw Nation, “in southeast Oklahoma there are not a lot of employers or opportunities.”

He said the Choctaw Nation in the last 10 years has had “tremendous growth.”

As for the future, he said, “We do have a long-range plan. We know exactly where we want to be in five years.

“We’re planning on financial goals but we’re also planning on human goals,” he said.

Burrus declined to elaborate on specifics, but added that the tribe is looking to continue to diversify its business interests “with the right amount of labor and skillsets.”

Turnover, he said, has been historically low while recruitment is historically high.

The Cherokee Nation, meanwhile, said that this year its Economic Impact Report showed that the tribe drives more than $3.04 billion annually into the Oklahoma economy. It has an economic footprint that includes more than $1.96 billion in purchases, operations and activities.

“This ... recognition solidifies Cherokee Nation Businesses’ commitment of fostering a supportive work environment while simultaneously driving positive economic growth,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement.

“Today, the tribe’s fiscal impact between its government and business entities is more than $3 billion annually across our reservation, and our employees are the heart and soul of that success,” he said.

The Chickasaw Nation has also made a push in diversifying its businesses, its leader said.

“Our business diversification and economic development initiatives have enabled the Chickasaw Nation to dramatically increase the number of meaningful employment opportunities available,” said Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby in a statement.

“A significant number of these jobs are associated with tourism attractions in rural Oklahoma, which provides a boost to the state and local economy and enables Oklahomans to achieve economic success while staying close to home and family,” he said.

“In addition to the exponential growth in direct tribal employment, tourism also increases business for hotels, restaurants, retail stores, antique shops, boutiques and other local businesses.

“Our investment in business diversification and economic development is based in the belief that a rising tide lifts all boats. Our $400 million investment in the Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark, which is under construction in Oklahoma City, demonstrates our continued commitment to the idea that what is good for the Chickasaw Nation is good for Oklahoma, and what is good for Oklahoma is good for the Chickasaw Nation,” he said.

Government/public employers

The estimate of the No. 1-ranked top Oklahoma employer, the U.S. Defense Department, includes all military bases and facilities in the state — Tinker, Altus and Vance Air Force bases, Fort Sill and the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.

There is no category for the State of Oklahoma as an employer entity, but the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (tied for No. 10), the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (No. 27) and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (No. 52) are the top employer agencies listed for the state.

Those three state agencies account for 12,700 to 13,000 employees, according to the rankings.

Outside of OU and OSU, other notable public employers include:

City of Oklahoma City—No. 21

Oklahoma City Public Schools—tied No. 22

City of Tulsa—No. 35

Moore Public Schools—No. 39

Edmond Public Schools—No. 41

Broken Arrow Public Schools—tied No. 50

Putnam City School District (Warr Acres)—tied No. 50

Lawton Public Schools—tied No. 54

Union Public Schools (Tulsa, Broken Arrow)—tied No. 54

Public school districts in the top 50 (Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Moore, Edmond, Broken Arrow and Putnam City) have a combined employment of 20,900 to 21,500, according to the rankings, which would put those districts combined above Amazon, but still below three of the state’s largest tribes.

Top 50 Oklahoma employers, as of 2021 1. U.S. Department Of Defense 2. Wal-Mart Associates Inc. 3. Amazon (fulfillment, Amazon web services and Whole Foods) 4. Integris Health, Inc. 5. Hobby Lobby Store Inc. 6. Oklahoma State University 7. Chickasaw Nation (gaming and non-government business) 8. U.S. Postal Service 9. Saint Francis Hospital Inc. 10 (tie). Department of Veterans Affairs/U.S. Veterans Administration 10 (tie). Oklahoma Department of Human Services 12. University Of Oklahoma (Norman campus) 13 (tie). Mercy Health (MHM Support Services) 13 (tie). OU Health Sciences Center 15. Braum's Inc. Nos. 16-50 Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now