Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With a Friday deadline looming, the developer behind a proposed 13-story residential tower, boutique hotel and supermarket near the Performing Arts Center downtown says he’s not 100% sure of the project’s status.

“We are trying to work through some issues related to the project … so we have not been able to close yet,” said Ryan Cronk, vice president of development for Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties.

The PAC Trust has been working with Flaherty & Collins for several years to develop a parking lot it owns directly across Cincinnati Avenue between Second and Third streets.

In December, trustees agreed to give the developer until June 30 to close on the purchase of the land. The deadline was later extended to Sept. 15.

Cronk declined to say what was keeping him from completing the deal.

“Maybe on the 15th. ... I am dealing with stuff that may or may not be an issue,” he said.

Cronk said “at the moment” plans still call for Oasis Fresh Market to operate a 20,000-square-foot supermarket as part of the $108 million development.

A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market, said Friday that plans for the downtown market “are moving forward.”

The Tulsa PAC Trust has owned the proposed development property since 1977. In 2021, trustees voted to sell the land to Flaherty & Collins for $5.5 million.

In December, Cronk told the PAC Trust that in addition to the Oasis Fresh Market, the project would include a 13-story residential tower, 478 parking spaces, 10,000 square feet of first floor commercial and retail space, and an Origin Hotel — a boutique property with about 120 rooms.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center CEO Mark Frie said in an email that the trust’s agreement with Flaherty & Collins stipulates that “a first-class grocer must sign a lease with the buyer in order to purchase the property.”

“The buyer currently has until end of business on September 15, 2023, to complete the contract or the contract will be null and void,” Frie said. “TPACT is not party to nor has any knowledge of any negotiation or contract details between the buyer and the grocer.”

The city’s first Oasis Fresh Market opened in May 2021 at 1725 N. Peoria Ave., ending a years-long effort by north Tulsa residents to get a grocery store that sold fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.

But Johnson has since come under scrutiny.

Plans to expand the Oasis Fresh Market model stalled earlier this year after the state Legislature passed on a request for $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Oasis sought the funding to build four more Oasis locations in underserved areas.

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, co-chairman of a legislative working group tasked with recommending projects for ARPA funding, said Oasis is no longer under consideration.

The project ran aground amid concerns regarding the nonprofit’s leadership structure.

Some of those concerns were highlighted in an article published by the online publication NonDoc in February.

The article noted some members of Oasis’ nonprofit arm were surprised to learn they were listed as board members, when contacted by the publication.

Last month, NonDoc reported allegations related to a property transaction Johnson executed while serving as executive director of Tulsa Dream Center.

Cronk said he read the story.

“It is a concerning article,” Cronk said. “I haven’t had time to dig too deep into it, either, and don’t know the validity of anything in there or not.”

Johnson declined to comment on the latest NonDoc story.

“I think that we are going to keep moving forward and serving and reaching people, and that is what our call is, to reach those in food deserts, and build bridges, and be a refuge, (a) safe-place shelter,” Johnson said.

Staff writer Curtis Killman contributed to this story.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.